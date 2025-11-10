I will play a devil's advocate.



He's charismatic and personable. People who have met Trump privately and without cameras remarked how fairly easy going he is. He's not the narcissist asshole that you hear in the news but a more subdued and reflective person who can take criticism or even admit a mistake. Bill Maher was a recent person from a different ideological background to meet with him through Kid Rock and he openly said he wished more people saw that side of Trump. However in Trump's view you can never show an ounce of weakness or ever admit any mistake when it comes to politics(and probably business).



Trump is above average at ignoring criticism and just working towards his goals. Trump reminds me of a C student who gets things done through sheer force of will. In some ways people like this can be more successful than their smarter peers.



Trump approaches things from a different point than most diplomats and politicians. This is what has allowed him to relate to people vastly different from him. He knows culturally people like the Saudis have very little in common with him but he knows how to relate to them from a business angle.





Trump shows support for his friends when he can or in position to do so. He sees the bigger picture. Was death of Kashoggi terrible? Sure. Was MBS surely behind it? Almost certainly. But Trump and his son in law saw the bigger picture, the journalist was one person and as horrific as it was US could build trust for many decades to come and perhaps over time ask for a favor of their own. For example right now it serves no purpose for the Saudis to pump more oil with slumping price and demand but they are which is helping US put pressure on Russia. Is KSA doing to their own ends? Maybe. But it's also more than possible Trump called in a chit and maybe sweetened the deal with something else.



Trump is able to incentize people who have little in common with him. Most of it is usually financial but also military. He was able to get Abraham Accords last administration and he was able to end Gaza war now when Biden administration was enabling it. Now he was able to apply pressure on Qatar to put pressure on Hamas and other factions to come to the table.



A lot of what Trump does is performative. We must also accept that real Trump is a shell of himself due to his advanced age and many of his prior charismatic qualities are diminishing by the day.



Trump is not a conservative or any true idealogue. In some ways it's easier to negotiate with someone like that.