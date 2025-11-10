Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
- Jun 28, 2010
- 41,281
- 57,488
I'm really having a hard time seeing what so great about this guy.
If I had a business, I wouldn't hire him to do even volunteer work for me. There is no qualities that make him not only a competent leader or even competent worker.
I honestly believe any of his supporters on here can do a better job than him. He's nothing special. He's a guy who's exploited and manipulated his way to the top.
There nothing there to give high praise for him.
Although, please enlighten me.
