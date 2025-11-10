Opinion For those on here who are loyal supporters of Trump, what so great about him?

I'm really having a hard time seeing what so great about this guy.

If I had a business, I wouldn't hire him to do even volunteer work for me. There is no qualities that make him not only a competent leader or even competent worker.

I honestly believe any of his supporters on here can do a better job than him. He's nothing special. He's a guy who's exploited and manipulated his way to the top.

There nothing there to give high praise for him.

Although, please enlighten me.
 
If you are molesting kids, he is really good at killing off anyone that has information of this, hiding the investigative reports, and making deals with any madams to relocate them to country club jail. He is so good at this that everyone on the planet knows he is the best at this.
 
There's nothing great about him. He's just a politician. However, he's conservative and the other side offers literally nothing I believe in and I personally find the left to be the much greater of two evils.
 
Seano said:
That's a fair answer, so your loyal to your party regardless who the leader is?

But honestly if you had a business, would you hire him to work for you?
 
Seano said:
Btw he was not a politician majority of his life. He's not just a politician, he's more than that. The guy has litany of history that's checkered. So you can't just say 'he's a politician' so than he gets a free pass.

The guy has manipulated and exploited people for a long time before he became a politician.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I will play a devil's advocate.

He's charismatic and personable. People who have met Trump privately and without cameras remarked how fairly easy going he is. He's not the narcissist asshole that you hear in the news but a more subdued and reflective person who can take criticism or even admit a mistake. Bill Maher was a recent person from a different ideological background to meet with him through Kid Rock and he openly said he wished more people saw that side of Trump. However in Trump's view you can never show an ounce of weakness or ever admit any mistake when it comes to politics(and probably business).

Trump is above average at ignoring criticism and just working towards his goals. Trump reminds me of a C student who gets things done through sheer force of will. In some ways people like this can be more successful than their smarter peers.

Trump approaches things from a different point than most diplomats and politicians. This is what has allowed him to relate to people vastly different from him. He knows culturally people like the Saudis have very little in common with him but he knows how to relate to them from a business angle.


Trump shows support for his friends when he can or in position to do so. He sees the bigger picture. Was death of Kashoggi terrible? Sure. Was MBS surely behind it? Almost certainly. But Trump and his son in law saw the bigger picture, the journalist was one person and as horrific as it was US could build trust for many decades to come and perhaps over time ask for a favor of their own. For example right now it serves no purpose for the Saudis to pump more oil with slumping price and demand but they are which is helping US put pressure on Russia. Is KSA doing to their own ends? Maybe. But it's also more than possible Trump called in a chit and maybe sweetened the deal with something else.

Trump is able to incentize people who have little in common with him. Most of it is usually financial but also military. He was able to get Abraham Accords last administration and he was able to end Gaza war now when Biden administration was enabling it. Now he was able to apply pressure on Qatar to put pressure on Hamas and other factions to come to the table.

A lot of what Trump does is performative. We must also accept that real Trump is a shell of himself due to his advanced age and many of his prior charismatic qualities are diminishing by the day.

Trump is not a conservative or any true idealogue. In some ways it's easier to negotiate with someone like that.
 
Seano said:
I don't think he is conservative in any way. Not even on the 2 genders thing.
 
Seano said:
So you believe in making practically everything worse in short ? Yet have no definitive answers as usual just empty thought and oh he’s conservative is your reasoning ? Lol

Conservative:The national debt nearly doubled under President Trump, with a significant portion attributed to non-pandemic-related tax cuts .

Doesn’t sound like he’s conserving much ? Lol
 
DEVILsSON said:
I will play a devil's advocate.

Very well said, you put a strong argument for him. He's done some good things at best I'd admit since he came into office in his second term. But do you think charisma and being personable privately is necessary quality to be a great leader?

Regardless of what party he's affiliated with, do you think he's done a great job for America so far? What would you grade his performance as president? Just wondering.

You say he is not conservative or any true idealogue. But to be honest, I wouldn't think he's a good leader for any party, affiliation or even business. He's not fit for any of that. He's completely incompetent imo.

I'd hire you over him any day of the week. At least you have some sort of compassion for people.
 
Deaths Head said:
So you believe in making practically everything worse in short ? Yet have no definitive answers as usual just empty thought and oh he’s conservative is your reasoning ? Lol

Conservative:The national debt nearly doubled under President Trump, with a significant portion attributed to non-pandemic-related tax cuts .

Doesn’t sound like he’s conserving much ? Lol
Everything is better from the Biden admin to now and nobody gives a fuck about the national debt.
 
UberHere said:
Everything is better from the Biden admin to now and nobody gives a fuck about the national debt.
At least you know when to jump in , your another one with no thought process on here . Trump has the least intelligent people always finding ways to somehow justify his actions and are unaware how dumb it makes you look .but it’s entertaining anyways .
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Charisma is an important quality in politics and business. It's easier to lead and inspire people when you have those certain qualities. Whether someone could do it without that is impossible to answer. As an example the newly elected NYC mayor is extremely charismatic. He's quite a bit left of me but I recognize the same qualities that made Obama a powerhouse in politics. He has good instincts and common sense. Trump likewise has good instincts. He recognized growing discontent with immigration and open border and capitalized on it while his opponents and Democrats were making excuses.

I voted against Trump all three times so I suspect we likely view Trump similarly. Trump screwed my state by raising our taxes.

In my opinion the only tangible things he did well were Abraham Accords, making Europe take their security more seriously, and ending the Gaza War.

I think he fumbled most other things. His tax cuts ballooned our debt further and gave money to corps and billionaires, increased deficit spending, he bungled the covid19 response and recovery, his tariffs are hurting the economy, he fumbled the Ukraine war for more than six months as well as several months before he took office, etc...he has also fumbled the immigration response now..


I'd say maybe his strength is giving bad ideas a try in case they workout. He tried with DPRK by meeting with Un. He tried with Putin recently in Alaska.

You can view his back and forth as a weakness worthy of his TACO nickname or you can view it as someone willing to think outside the box and beyond the same ideas of the last several decades. I can certainly see both sides of it.
 
DEVILsSON said:
Very objective response thanks man. I appreciate it. You gave pretty much a good explanation of pros and cons about him. So that's insightful.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
If the left could come back to center a bit, I'd disagree but as it is now, I guess you're right. I've voted democrat before in local/state elections. I wouldn't now.
 
He’s a temporary hold. His liberal politics and his love for Israel are big drags against him, but he galvanized people and continues to do good work fighting against the people actively trying to tear this country apart. Certainly better than every president since Clinton.
 
I would assume he won because how awful and out of touch the libs platform was, which was basically infinity migrants plus trannies everywhere and that's about it.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
He is trash as is all politicians but he was a better choice that Kamala who has does nothing other than being a black woman and using her lady parts to advance her career.

Both were going to fuck us so most that voted for Trump did so because we thought he would fuck is a little less.
 
