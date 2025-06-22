For these who are still hanging onto Jones blaming him for not taking the fight

octagonation

octagonation

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,601
Reaction score
2,459
What do you want? The man is 38 years old and is pushing 40. He is outside of his prime. What do you want him to make a conference of himself admitting to father time hitting him, his knees are gone and that he is washed? that is just ridiculous.

He made an interview recently where he said he has not trained MMA since the Miocic fight this was basically him saying I am washed currently and honestly he looked that way he was uncoordinated and out of shape. As good as Jon was he is way past his prime and if Aspinall had beaten him it wouldn´t have done him anythiing as people would have only said you beat a way past his prime Jones.

Despite being one of the best fighters of all times his only a human and he is past his prime, washed, father time and old man call it whatever you want but his best days are behind him period.

Let the man ride into the sunset peacefully
 
Last edited:
octagonation said:
He is outside of his prime. What do you want him to make a conference him admitting to father time hitting him, his knees are gone and that he is washed it is just ridiculous.
Click to expand...
and none of this was true before the stipe fight?

anyway, people are mostly complaining about all the stalling and BS drama. if he'd just left the gloves in the ring after the stipe fight, no one would have had to go thru all that, himself included. he did himself some real harm with all the pussy games.
 
We wanted him to not tie up the division for over 2 years. He could have retired after beating Gane, or retired after his pec injury, or even still taken the pointless Stipe fight and retired in the cage 7 months ago instead of dragging it out until almost July.
 
VAfan said:
and none of this was true before the stipe fight?

anyway, people are mostly complaining about all the stalling and BS drama. if he'd just left the gloves in the ring after the stipe fight, no one would have had to go thru all that, himself included. he did himself some real harm with all the pussy games.
Click to expand...
This has been blown way out of proportion, though. Aspinall fought less than a year ago. At most, he probably would've fought Gane without the Jones drama...and Gane already lost to Jones and Ngannou, so it wouldn't do much for Tom's legacy.
 
Jones not fighting Ngannou and Aspinall = big stain on his HW legacy. ( big stain on White also for not making either fight happen)
Jones not giving Reyes and Santos a rematch, when they both arguably beat him, = big stain on his LHW legacy.
 
We wanted him to retire without bullshitting around holding up the division for years. I think most people know he's past it at this point.
 
Portland8242 said:
But 45 year old Stipe was a phenomenal win and a great legacy/legend fight!
Click to expand...
Stipe had just turned 42. He was younger than Couture was as a HW champ. I agree he was shot, but there wasn't that much of an age gap, and Jones has fought more times in his career than than Stipe has.
 
Mike said:
We wanted him to retire without bullshitting around holding up the division for years. I think most people know he's past it at this point.
Click to expand...
It hasn't even been a year since Aspinall defended his title, though. At most, Jones held it up for 9 months, and Aspinall might have fought one more time since Jones-Stipe.
 
He fked himself. Big time. Like others have said he had to retire after Stipe there and then, but he probably thought he could drag out his reign and capitalise financially. What he didn’t anticipate is getting truly shook by Aspinall and not being able to hide his thoughts and feelings during interviews. This hurt his image. Time will tell how much damage has been done, I suspect as far as mainstream outlets go they’re still going to be calling him the goat. There’s no context with them they just want to make a trendy post that engages with the majority of casual fans.


Real fans will know what went down and that’s good enough for me personally.
 
"The man is 38 years old and is pushing 40."
And? So was DC the second time he fought Jon, most of his fights were against older veterans of the sport. Of course DC actually thought he could win against Jon and wasn't a coward so he took the fight. The same can't be said about Jon who ran from Tom for almost two years;
 
mkt said:
It hasn't even been a year since Aspinall defended his title, though. At most, Jones held it up for 9 months, and Aspinall might have fought one more time since Jones-Stipe.
Click to expand...
Taking the stipe fight was ridiculous to begin with and the injuries held an already stupid and unnecessary fight up forever. He used all his goodwill up with that.

Only immediately agreeing to unify with Aspinall after beating Stipe would have got the fans back on his side.
 
Grimmu said:
"The man is 38 years old and is pushing 40."
And? So was DC the second time he fought Jon, most of his fights were against older veterans of the sport. Of course DC actually thought he could win against Jon and wasn't a coward so he took the fight. The same can't be said about Jon who ran from Tom for almost two years;
Click to expand...

Poatan is 60 yrs old
 
octagonation said:
What do you want? The man is 38 years old and is pushing 40. He is outside of his prime. What do you want him to make a conference of himself admitting to father time hitting him, his knees are gone and that he is washed? that is just ridiculous.

He made an interview recently where he said he has not trained MMA since the Miocic fight this was basically him saying I am washed currently and honestly he looked that way he was uncoordinated and out of shape. As good as Jon was he is way past his prime and if Aspinall had beaten him it wouldn´t have done him anythiing as people would have only said you beat a way past his prime Jones.

Despite being one of the best fighters of all times his only a human and he is past his prime, washed, father time and old man call it whatever you want but his best days are behind him period.

Let the man ride into the sunset peacefully
Click to expand...
I'll tell you what we wanted:

We wanted Jon Jones to vacate the title 7 months ago when he made up his mind that he wasn't going to fight Tom Aspinall. That's it. Do what GSP did and just vacate the title when you had no intent to fight the interim champion.

Jon can't undo the damage he's done to his career and there is no sunset for him. He's a cunt, everyone can see he's a cunt, he just got into another car accident, wearing no pants, drunk, and fled the scene again.

Jon's only destiny in retirement in prison, and you're a literal piece of human waste for supporting him.
 
mkt said:
It hasn't even been a year since Aspinall defended his title, though. At most, Jones held it up for 9 months, and Aspinall might have fought one more time since Jones-Stipe.
Click to expand...
He's fought once in 18 months. Likely 21 months by the time he actually gets in the cage again.
He could easily have 4 title defenses in that time instead of the one unofficial one he made, all thanks to Jones fucking about.
 
The only difference between Jones and GSP is that Dana didn't pretend GSP was coming back.

Oh, and Jones is better in every way, has less losses, beat better fighters, and has more title fight wins.
 
octagonation said:
What do you want? The man is 38 years old and is pushing 40. He is outside of his prime. What do you want him to make a conference of himself admitting to father time hitting him, his knees are gone and that he is washed? that is just ridiculous.

He made an interview recently where he said he has not trained MMA since the Miocic fight this was basically him saying I am washed currently and honestly he looked that way he was uncoordinated and out of shape. As good as Jon was he is way past his prime and if Aspinall had beaten him it wouldn´t have done him anythiing as people would have only said you beat a way past his prime Jones.

Despite being one of the best fighters of all times his only a human and he is past his prime, washed, father time and old man call it whatever you want but his best days are behind him period.

Let the man ride into the sunset peacefully
Click to expand...
He had the option of riding into the sunset peacefully, and instead clung to a belt that he wasn't willing to defend. GSP showed us how to do it honorably, and Jones showed us how to do it dishonorably. Fuck Jones. You shouldn't be defending this guy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,261
Messages
57,460,729
Members
175,716
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top