For these who are still hanging onto Jones blaming him for not taking the fight

What do you want? The man is 38 years old and is pushing 40. He is outside of his prime. What do you want him to make a conference of himself admitting to father time hitting him, his knees are gone and that he is washed? that is just ridiculous.



He made an interview recently where he said he has not trained MMA since the Miocic fight this was basically him saying I am washed currently and honestly he looked that way he was uncoordinated and out of shape. As good as Jon was he is way past his prime and if Aspinall had beaten him it wouldn´t have done him anythiing as people would have only said you beat a way past his prime Jones.



Despite being one of the best fighters of all times his only a human and he is past his prime, washed, father time and old man call it whatever you want but his best days are behind him period.



Let the man ride into the sunset peacefully