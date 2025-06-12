For the folks in this sub forum you know who you are

since nobody will listen to me Ill let Ramsey do the talking for me









Strength and size are the greatest variable in a fight and if you think they aren't then you do not know what fighting is. Part of the reason martial arts was even created was to give the smaller man a way to defend themselves against larger/stronger people.
 
Also for the Bruce lee haters............you do not know what you are talking about.






 
He said athleticism so strenght, power is the most important in fighting.

Power > Skills.

And he said you can learn striking in 5 minutes. He literaly stated this.

I suspect they will be in here shortly

Edited......
Hi friend
 
