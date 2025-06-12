For the folks in this sub forum you know who you are

ROcknrollracing
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2012
- Messages
- 3,405
- Reaction score
- 927
since nobody will listen to me Ill let Ramsey do the talking for me
Strength and size are the greatest variable in a fight and if you think they aren't then you do not know what fighting is. Part of the reason martial arts was even created was to give the smaller man a way to defend themselves against larger/stronger people.
Strength and size are the greatest variable in a fight and if you think they aren't then you do not know what fighting is. Part of the reason martial arts was even created was to give the smaller man a way to defend themselves against larger/stronger people.