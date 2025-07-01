For the first time in UFC history, no American holds the belt

I think in a lot of ways the MMA craze is slowing down in the US. Example, in my area and a couple others I know of, 10+ years ago there were MMA gyms popping up left and right, lots of locals training, fighting in lower orgs and even some bigger ones, etc.

Was even a big push to get MMA legalized here, that was successful and things peaked, then the gyms started closing, might be one or two left if that, far less guys trying to go the MMA route.

I'm sure that doesn't speak for everywhere, but I imagine the same has happened plenty of other areas, too.
 
I think in a lot of ways the MMA craze is slowing down in the US. Example, in my area and a couple others I know of, 10+ years ago there were MMA gyms popping up left and right, lots of locals training, fighting in lower orgs and even some bigger ones, etc.

Was even a big push to get MMA legalized here, that was successful and things peaked, then the gyms started closing, might be one or two left if that, far less guys trying to go the MMA route.

I'm sure that doesn't speak for everywhere, but I imagine the same has happened plenty of other areas, too.
i knew mma died when i stopped seeing manlets with tapout shirts
 
also thats what happens when you dont pay very well. other athletes that couldve gone to the UFC go elsewhere for more money and better opportunities.
No, thats what happens when the UFC goes from being a redneck American novelty thing to being a multi billion dollar international sports league with a global talent pool.
 
Kayla Harrison doesnt exist?

also thats what happens when you dont pay very well. other athletes that couldve gone to the UFC go elsewhere for more money and better opportunities.

$50k in Brazil goes a lot further than $50k in the USA
Or.... Are there just no great American fighters currently due to statistics?
 
The sport has lost popularity in America and Brazil in recent years while it has exploded in Caucasus and is gaining momentum in big parts of Europe. I don't consider it "the fall of American MMA", it's just a bit past the Golden Age. When you also consider how global the sport has gone, this kind of champion line-up is bound to happen more and more often (unless Dana decides to rig it for the Americans).
 
No, thats what happens when the UFC goes from being a redneck American novelty thing to being a multi billion dollar international sports league with a global talent pool.
that basically backs up my point that i made. "global" is coded for "American money goes further in other countries". cheap labor from overseas, as American as NAFTA.
 
Or.... Are there just no great American fighters currently due to statistics?
due to statistics? what do you mean?
its hard to judge how many great American fighters there may be since those that will become great arent known yet.
 
There is an American woman that holds one, though.

Kayla Harrison.

As I know you to be an honourable man. I know you’re not trying to deceive us. Because you only showed the male champs.

But the word “Champion” includes the women.
oh cmon now, no one here really cares about WMMA... our boys are suckin it up, its sad
 
