For the first time in UFC history, no American holds the belt

i knew mma died when i stopped seeing manlets with tapout shirtsI think in a lot of ways the MMA craze is slowing down in the US. Example, in my area and a couple others I know of, 10+ years ago there were MMA gyms popping up left and right, lots of locals training, fighting in lower orgs and even some bigger ones, etc.
Was even a big push to get MMA legalized here, that was successful and things peaked, then the gyms started closing, might be one or two left if that, far less guys trying to go the MMA route.
I'm sure that doesn't speak for everywhere, but I imagine the same has happened plenty of other areas, too.
Did you hear that?! I think I heard it coming from the direction of the White House… it sounded like..I'm furiously writing the White House as we type
also thats what happens when you dont pay very well. other athletes that couldve gone to the UFC go elsewhere for more money and better opportunities.
Or.... Are there just no great American fighters currently due to statistics?Kayla Harrison doesnt exist?
also thats what happens when you dont pay very well. other athletes that couldve gone to the UFC go elsewhere for more money and better opportunities.
$50k in Brazil goes a lot further than $50k in the USA
that basically backs up my point that i made. "global" is coded for "American money goes further in other countries". cheap labor from overseas, as American as NAFTA.No, thats what happens when the UFC goes from being a redneck American novelty thing to being a multi billion dollar international sports league with a global talent pool.
due to statistics? what do you mean?Or.... Are there just no great American fighters currently due to statistics?
oh cmon now, no one here really cares about WMMA... our boys are suckin it up, its sadThere is an American woman that holds one, though.
Kayla Harrison.
As I know you to be an honourable man. I know you’re not trying to deceive us. Because you only showed the male champs.
But the word “Champion” includes the women.