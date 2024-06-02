Law For Revenge, Eight Senate Republicans Vow to Oppose All Biden Nominees and Dem Legislation

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1796600766691672394

I guess this doesn't really change much from what they're already doing, but it is interesting to see them make these statements out in the open. A gross act of obeisance to the man whose ring they still have to kiss. They could state the obvious, that the emperor has no clothes on, but they're choosing to be spinless doormats instead. Of course, it makes little sense, even as an act of revenge, because New York state filed these charges, not Biden or The White House.
 
One of these...Lil' Marco? Hillbilly Vance...VP? Is that what they're aiming for?

Months ago my guess was Kristi Noem, but she appears to have shot herself in the foot (and her dog in the head).
 
Lil Marco having a temper tantrum

31ED8B1600000578-3479210-image-a-7_1457295838625.jpg
 
Good that's a good start.

If creepy Joe does win then this totally block of any democrat bill that does not meet every republican demand should be dead. No compromise on anything.
 
