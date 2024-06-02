I guess this doesn't really change much from what they're already doing, but it is interesting to see them make these statements out in the open. A gross act of obeisance to the man whose ring they still have to kiss. They could state the obvious, that the emperor has no clothes on, but they're choosing to be spinless doormats instead. Of course, it makes little sense, even as an act of revenge, because New York state filed these charges, not Biden or The White House.