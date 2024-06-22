For everyone saying Jared Gordon got robbed, was the third round not an incredibly close round?

achoo42
This wasn't like the Paddy fight where Paddy obviously lost the 3rd round and still got the W.
It was 1-1 going into the 3rd. And in the 3rd, Gordon and Nasrat were just trading punches with no fighter having the obvious advantage.
How was it a robbery?
