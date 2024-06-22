  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

For everyone saying Jared Gordon got robbed, was the third round not an incredibly close round?

achoo42

achoo42

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 2, 2020
Messages
1,957
Reaction score
4,087
This wasn't like the Paddy fight where Paddy obviously lost the 3rd round and still got the W.

It was 1-1 going into the 3rd. And in the 3rd, Gordon and Nasrat were just trading punches with no fighter having the obvious advantage.

How was it a robbery?
 
It wasn't I thought haqparast CLEARLY won round 3, the second half was all him lighting gordon up. Hitting him with harder shots. Guys, Turn the damn commentary off. Seriously. they are infecting the outlook of the viewer.
 
I thought haqparast landed the more impactful strikes, although I wanted gordon to win
 
The round-by-round significant strike count was posted at the end of the match, and according to that anyway, Gordon clearly won two rounds.
 
Without looking at stats, it felt like in the 3rd Gordon walked him down and outworked him, always had Hap retreating and occasionally landing a good counter.

Hap’s body language sucked and he took way more visible damage, seemed like a pretty clear Gordon W.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,999
Messages
55,732,653
Members
174,912
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top