Elections For Canadians (and sure, Americans and others can chime in): Is this a good reason to vote Liberal in the upcoming Canada election?

No one cares politics are the worst team sportsy it’s ever been, people are already entrenched. What matters now is education and trying to be as unbiased as possible when giving out info to the younger generation.

I mean that won’t happen because of the first part but still it’s the only fix without violent revolution, which hopefully is still avoidable.
 
Stuck between a rock and a hard place.

NDP - trash
Liberals - meet the new guy, same as the old guy
Conservatives- Trumplite

PPC might get my vote for the lulz lol
 
Basing anything on Trumps tweets is nebulose at best. That being said Carney and Trump are both tax cut and shrinking size of federal bureaucracy; as well heavily focused on private investment. So I can see common ground views on their call.

That being said I wouldn't vote specifically from one tweet. I mean it took several weeks for them to even talk on the phone
 
MrShady said:
Stuck between a rock and a hard place.

NDP - trash
Liberals - meet the new guy, same as the old guy
Conservatives- Trumplite

PPC might get my vote for the lulz lol
Click to expand...

Best thing Carney has done is potentially completely neuter the NDP federally for the next 5 years. That's a massive win
 
Last edited:
Poilievre predicted this. He said Trump would probably rather work with Carney, because Carney will just roll over. Hell he already moved his company from Toronto to New York.
 
irish_thug said:
Poilievre predicted this. He said Trump would probably rather work with Carney, because Carney will just roll over. Hell he already moved his company from Toronto to New York.
Click to expand...

Or it could be PP coping with the fact that he may go down in history as the biggest landslide victory to sudden defeat all in a matter of months lol
 
irish_thug said:
Poilievre predicted this. He said Trump would probably rather work with Carney, because Carney will just roll over. Hell he already moved his company from Toronto to New York.
Click to expand...
LOL @ predicted. Trump made a public comment that Poilievre is dumb because he's said negative things about Trump and he's not MAGA. Then he said he'd rather work with a Liberal. He's trying to manipulate Poilievre and people like you, and it's working, apparently.

Since then, Little PP has said he wants to cut taxes for rich people and cut public services to pay for them. Sound familiar?

The waffling on tariffs is clearly intended to see which way the political wind is blowing here and weather the Conservatives are willing to bend the knee to him to get him to remove them altogether.
 
Last edited:
irish_thug said:
I'd rather the NDP be empowered at the expense of Liberal votes. Now the left is consolidating.
Click to expand...

Consolidating with a Banker / Investor who oversaw the Canadian version of Blackrock? I mean if they orange soy coalition wants to cut taxes, increase FDI and shrink federal workforce just to prevent Pollievre from being PM....then ok!
 
I had a hunch Trump would like him just based on his money background. Trump's opinions change on a daily basis but the fact he called him Prime Minister is quite telling of what Trump thinks of him
 
irish_thug said:
I'd rather the NDP be empowered at the expense of Liberal votes. Now the left is consolidating.
Click to expand...
Canadians aren't going to vote in a guy who wears a turban unless he has a special touch connecting with the masses, which that guy definitely does not. He should have stepped down a long time ago.
 
Blunderbuss said:
I had a hunch Trump would like him just based on his money background. Trump's opinions change on a daily basis but the fact he called him Prime Minister is quite telling of what Trump thinks of him
Click to expand...
I think Trump feels forced to respect him because Carney didn't immediately call him up begging like everyone seems to have wanted him to do.
 
Andy Capp said:
I think Trump feels forced to respect him because Carney didn't immediately call him up begging like everyone seems to have wanted him to do.
Click to expand...

Bingo. Whether you like Carney or not he's a serious player in the banking and finance world and evidently to Trump, commands some level of respect in that world. Trump sees that and he's playing accordingly.

Not to mention the only reason Trump went so hard on Trudeau was because he stole his girl 😂
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,347
Messages
57,091,279
Members
175,537
Latest member
Araquém

Share this page

Back
Top