Leonard Haid
Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
@red
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2016
- Messages
- 9,590
- Reaction score
- 5,818
If I think Mark Carney is the best guy to keep Trump off our backs, that may be reason enough to vote Liberal.
Damage our economy. Our own politicians are already doing a good enough job damaging the economy. I fear that with Trump's input it could get REALLY bad here.What are you afraid Trump will do?
Stuck between a rock and a hard place.
NDP - trash
Liberals - meet the new guy, same as the old guy
Conservatives- Trumplite
PPC might get my vote for the lulz lol
I'm not clicking on that shit. The plain and simple fact is all little PP had going for him was hate for Trudeau and the carbon tax and now that they're gone he's basically an empty suit with a new hairpiece and contacts.
If I think Mark Carney is the best guy to keep Trump off our backs, that may be reason enough to vote Liberal.
I'd rather the NDP be empowered at the expense of Liberal votes. Now the left is consolidating.Best thing Carney has done is potentially completely neuter the NDP federally for the next 5 years. That's a massive win
Poilievre predicted this. He said Trump would probably rather work with Carney, because Carney will just roll over. Hell he already moved his company from Toronto to New York.
LOL @ predicted. Trump made a public comment that Poilievre is dumb because he's said negative things about Trump and he's not MAGA. Then he said he'd rather work with a Liberal. He's trying to manipulate Poilievre and people like you, and it's working, apparently.Poilievre predicted this. He said Trump would probably rather work with Carney, because Carney will just roll over. Hell he already moved his company from Toronto to New York.
I'd rather the NDP be empowered at the expense of Liberal votes. Now the left is consolidating.
Little PP wants to cut taxes for rich people and cut public services to pay for them. Sound familiar?
Canadians aren't going to vote in a guy who wears a turban unless he has a special touch connecting with the masses, which that guy definitely does not. He should have stepped down a long time ago.I'd rather the NDP be empowered at the expense of Liberal votes. Now the left is consolidating.
I think Trump feels forced to respect him because Carney didn't immediately call him up begging like everyone seems to have wanted him to do.I had a hunch Trump would like him just based on his money background. Trump's opinions change on a daily basis but the fact he called him Prime Minister is quite telling of what Trump thinks of him
I think Trump feels forced to respect him because Carney didn't immediately call him up begging like everyone seems to have wanted him to do.