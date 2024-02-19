For any up and coming fighter, the best tool you can have is a funny accent

You don’t even have to have any skills anymore. At least Conor had some devastating KO’s to go with his quirky Irish accent. Now fighters are getting the push based purely off the way they speak. Paddy the baddy is a fighter who is almost completely bereft of any of the relevant skills needed to compete at the level he’s been inserted into. They couldnt even make him look impressive vs Old man Tony Ferguson.



And then you have real killers like Ilia forced to do pressers and making a fool of himself because he speaks barely any English. Dana needs to go man. In every interview I see him in now he’s always on edge, agitated. Bringing in Nina Drama so UFC has more control over stories breaking and fight news is gross as well, and her pretending that she’s not part of the brass when she is, but the simp mma community do not care because she’s nice to look at. Just go and watch some porno and come back when you’re ready to ingest some mma news.