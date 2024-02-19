For any up and coming fighter, the best tool you can have is a funny accent

Thank you Jurgen
You don’t even have to have any skills anymore. At least Conor had some devastating KO’s to go with his quirky Irish accent. Now fighters are getting the push based purely off the way they speak. Paddy the baddy is a fighter who is almost completely bereft of any of the relevant skills needed to compete at the level he’s been inserted into. They couldnt even make him look impressive vs Old man Tony Ferguson.

And then you have real killers like Ilia forced to do pressers and making a fool of himself because he speaks barely any English. Dana needs to go man. In every interview I see him in now he’s always on edge, agitated. Bringing in Nina Drama so UFC has more control over stories breaking and fight news is gross as well, and her pretending that she’s not part of the brass when she is, but the simp mma community do not care because she’s nice to look at. Just go and watch some porno and come back when you’re ready to ingest some mma news.
 
Yep the only reason people like Paddy is because of that shitty scouse accent. Same goes for that troll looking girl he hangs out with
 
I mean charismatic fighters have always had some sort of popularity or following. Paddy is undefeated in the UFC too with finishes. It's the illusion at play at this point.
 
I agree. I'm sick of all these cringey Americans with their whiney accent being given undeserved pushes.
 
What do you mean?
He has hype because of his hustle outside the cage.

Your post reads like you're implying he's getting special treatment because of his hype.
How and why?

He's not fought any of the top guys, and afaik he doesn't even want to yet.
So he's not jumping the line, is he?

No idea what your assertion is here lad.
 
Lol, TS has some real issues concerning Nina Drama lol. That was a weird turn going from funny accents to that.
 
Also, can't forget Khabib if we're talking about funny accents helping with popularity.
 
WTF is Nina Drama?
 
Fam I ain't even know what you on aboot but you sound mad AF sending many loves your way my fam I was hoping you was making efforts to become on track with your life of yours,,,styll 💰 🐻 💕
 
It's a sales job as much as a sporting career, charisma is essential if you wanna earn the top sums
 
Also Nina ain't got no accent fam unless you from like Russia or Australie where ting sound different just Saiyan fam 🪆 🦘
 
Biased and unreasonable.
 
