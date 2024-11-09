For all those who have an issue with too many Nurmagomedovs in the sport....

fuck ovKhabib's cousin MUHAMMAD ALI NURMAGOMEDOV just won his pro debut in BRAVEFC via RNC
1- 0
another undefeated Nurmagomedov
View attachment 1070841
This one is def part of the family.I see a "Nurmagomedov" on my Tapology predictions, i pick that guy, thats all i need to know, u just hope they are all actually related and trained by the same guys.
Are you sure he fought in Brave? They don't have an event until the 23rd.Khabib's cousin MUHAMMAD ALI NURMAGOMEDOV just won his pro debut in BRAVEFC via RNC
1- 0
another undefeated Nurmagomedov
View attachment 1070841
His unibrow will fill out anytime now..I couldn't wait to get facial hair when I was his age. As a young man from Dagestan, his anticipation must be off the charts.
Was about to say, looks 12The picture is from 2018 though so he's a bit older now.
Maybe the inbred strength theory is true after all