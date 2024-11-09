For all those who have an issue with too many Nurmagomedovs in the sport....

I see a "Nurmagomedov" on my Tapology predictions, i pick that guy, thats all i need to know, u just hope they are all actually related and trained by the same guys.
 
I see a "Nurmagomedov" on my Tapology predictions, i pick that guy, thats all i need to know, u just hope they are all actually related and trained by the same guys.
This one is def part of the family.

Said Nurmagomedov is the only one I seen who isn't related to the rest
 
The picture is from 2018 though so he's a bit older now.
 
I couldn't wait to get facial hair when I was his age. As a young man from Dagestan, his anticipation must be off the charts.
 
Khabib's cousin MUHAMMAD ALI NURMAGOMEDOV just won his pro debut in BRAVEFC via RNC

1- 0

another undefeated Nurmagomedov

;)

View attachment 1070841
Are you sure he fought in Brave? They don't have an event until the 23rd.

Edit: he fought in Eagle FC. I didn't know they were still putting on cards.
 
