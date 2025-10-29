For all the complaints about boring fighters on here, you'd think Tom would be appreciated more.

Fedorgasm
Seems like 90% of threads are about how boring x fighter is. Guys that just lay 'n pray their way to victory, or even strikers like Strickland are labeled boring because he doesn't finish his opponents.
And yet here we have Tom Aspinall, who has finished every single person he's faced since joining the UFC, and yet he hasn't earned enough goodwill to get a pass after an eye poke?
What does a fighter have to do to earn just a little bit of grace?
