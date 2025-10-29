For all the complaints about boring fighters on here, you'd think Tom would be appreciated more.

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
32,921
Reaction score
48,604
Seems like 90% of threads are about how boring x fighter is. Guys that just lay 'n pray their way to victory, or even strikers like Strickland are labeled boring because he doesn't finish his opponents.

And yet here we have Tom Aspinall, who has finished every single person he's faced since joining the UFC, and yet he hasn't earned enough goodwill to get a pass after an eye poke?

What does a fighter have to do to earn just a little bit of grace?
 
you skipped the part where he sat out for 18 months

then got his nose bloodied

then quit without using the full 5 minutes

but sure man he's exciting when he's in the cage
 
Nah, his existence threatened our beloved scumbag, so he goes on the shit list

Edit* Truth of the matter is MMA fans can't admit they're secretly WWE fans cuz they're afraid of the label, but the thing they like most is the drama and storylines, not the actual action. You mentioned Strickland being labeled boring, which he kinda is... but not in the one area fans care about. When fans imagine him as exciting, what they're picturing near his hands aren't gloves, it's a microphone

For Tom? It's gloves, and that's not important to them
 
b00tysweat said:
you skipped the part where he sat out for 18 months

then got his nose bloodied

then quit without using the full 5 minutes

but sure man he's exciting when he's in the cage
Click to expand...
They also tried to pretend he was ever an active fighter to begin with
 
It's been 4 days and he's still sending his dad out to do Youtube videos demanding DQs and moving on instead of calling to rematch Gane as soon as possible.

It's fairly obvious he's shook at finding out he's not the best striker in the division, isn't the fastest in the division, can't take down a "white belt", and does in fact have dog shit cardio.
 
People are just fickle, and are mad about how the fight ended. If he comes back and has 1-2 fantastic performances, these same people will be back on the bandwagon.
 
I like how these Jones fans that have been gloating about the situation the most entertaining, as if it’s somehow a moral victory for them while their boy was so scared of fighting him he just decided to retire.

It’s been really interesting to see the sheer amount of dorito munching fucking retards coming out of the woodwork over the past couple days.
 
Ares Black said:
These dipshits don't even know what they want
Click to expand...
How hard is it for Tom to be out here demanding a rematch ASAP? Every doctor has cleared him. What's the hold up, another 4-5 YouTube videos from his dad before he's ready to ask to fight again?

Guy went from saying he'd fight Jones whenever nd holding up his rubber ducky to being cricket silent about fighting Gane after witnessing he's not the better striker, can't take him down, and can't outlast him.

Tom's apparently thankfully not hurt, so where is he
 
Jon Jones ran from Tom and some folks here will never forgive Tom for that.

Gane poked Tom in the eyes, these same folks will never forgive Tom for that.
 
Jones fanboys are forever going to be buthurt about the very existence of Tom because Jon ducked this alleged quitter for 30 million. They can try and spin it anyway they want but it's so transparent.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
I like how these Jones fans that have been gloating about the situation the most entertaining, as if it’s somehow a moral victory for them while their boy was so scared of fighting him he just decided to retire.

It’s been really interesting to see the sheer amount of dorito munching fucking retards coming out of the woodwork over the past couple days.
Click to expand...
Jon defeated Gane in 2 minutes after a nut shot and 3 years of retirement.

Tom got outstruck, out sped, couldn't take him down, gassed, and quit after 4:30 with Gane. After everybody said Tom would easily beat him and he was a -400 favourite.

I dunno man, sounds like the moral victory is warranted.
 
b00tysweat said:
you skipped the part where he sat out for 18 months

then got his nose bloodied

then quit without using the full 5 minutes

but sure man he's exciting when he's in the cage
Click to expand...
He didn't sit out. He was iced out. What is he supposed to do when he holds the interim belt, defends it while the "Undisputed" guy refuses to unify while waiting a year to fight a retired 3 year on the shelf fire fighter and then still refuses to accept a fight to Unify but doesn't vacate? Tom was booked against Gane as soon as Jon was officially stripped...er I mean retired like he was always going to do.

Stop acting like Tom held up the HW division, that was 100% on Jon and the UFC. BTW guys who have lost a razor close first round have actually come back to win fights.
 

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
images
 
I’ve always appreciated Big Tom
The rematch is going to be massive and Tom will extract a revenge with such blind fury that’s never been seen before.
 
With great hype comes waves of hate, that is how it goes.

Its not unique to Tom, it happened to Conor, Jones, Ronda, Brock, Sage Northcut, anyone who has ever been hyped up to be a big star gets heavily scrutinized and people will try to break them down.

Khamzat tore everyone a new asshole for 4 years, had a dominant UD win over a 2-3x defending champ and people shit all over him.


And for anyone looking to hate on Tom Aspinall, this is Christmas, Halloween, Super Bowl and World Cup time. He has steamrolled everyone and if he gets past Gane (who is up for his 4th title shot) then there really aren't many dangerous challenges to his title reign anywhere on the horizon.


This is it. If you want to hate on Tom Aspinall, this is the time to do it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,038
Messages
58,019,549
Members
175,908
Latest member
graciepunch

Share this page

Back
Top