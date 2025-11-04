Football QUIZ~~~~

Sir Elzio Dennick
1.Only NFL RB out of the Ivy League to have a 1000 yard NFL rushing season?
2.In OJ Simpsons rookie season what other RB was AFL Rookie of the Year/?
3.What wide receiver was world ranked in the long jump?
4.What team had their starting QB, RB, WR all going with initials?
5.Who had the first 4000 yard passing season in pro football?
6.What soon to be NFL RB ran in an Olympics 110hh final?
7.What NFL linebacker ran back kickoffs? Actually ran one back 97 yards to score.
8.What starting pro football QB became a 1000 yard WR?
9.When the NFL and AFL merged, what three NFL teams became AFC teams?
10.What converted college QB became a 1000 yard running back his rookie pro season?
Good Luck~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
