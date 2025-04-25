"Fool's Guard" absolutely beautiful boxing video

You gotta master all the rules before you can intelligently break them. I personally know this better via music but the same idea applies.
If you come out the gate ignoring fundamentals, you are a jacksss. If you learn every angle every fundamental, every rule, then you know when to INTELLIGENTLY step outside the basics and implement something outside the traditional lines.
Naseem started boxing with an elite trainer when he was 7 years old. 7. Sparring grown men at 12. So yeah, by the time he is a pro, he can put his hands down. Cause you ain't throwing a damn thing he ain't seem a million times and he has your timing and your tells.