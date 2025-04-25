"Fool's Guard" absolutely beautiful boxing video

Not my channel, just a gorgeous video that I really enjoyed and figured I would share.

Features

RJJ
Ali
Jersey Joe Walcot
SRL
Foreman
Naseem
More
 
Really appreciate it. Lovely to watch. Lots of "promising young fighters" adopt this style, but few get success from mastering it.
 
Really appreciate it. Lovely to watch. Lots of "promising young fighters" adopt this style, but few get success from mastering it.
And that's probably the problem.

You gotta master all the rules before you can intelligently break them. I personally know this better via music but the same idea applies.

If you come out the gate ignoring fundamentals, you are a jacksss. If you learn every angle every fundamental, every rule, then you know when to INTELLIGENTLY step outside the basics and implement something outside the traditional lines.

Naseem started boxing with an elite trainer when he was 7 years old. 7. Sparring grown men at 12. So yeah, by the time he is a pro, he can put his hands down. Cause you ain't throwing a damn thing he ain't seem a million times and he has your timing and your tells.
 
