Social Foods you hated but now love

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
3,819
Reaction score
2,874
Olives and Sushi/fish

Well olives I didn't hate, but you either start eating them and quickly learn to like them or you hate them. If you taste it and think ''maybe I'll just try another one to check'' then you're essentially hooked from that moment on. I used to dislike fish and still annoy myself that I didn't like fish when I was staying in Japan. I only started eating fish full time when I got back. I still recall going to the super tamada and buying a kit of 20 sushi rolls for 500 yen then sitting down and begrudgingly eating them, where as today I'd storm through them.

I think the best foods tend to require an acquired taste and more advanced pallet to enjoy. We tend to view the most sensitively appealing food as common e.g burgers and chips but then the more acquired tastes are kept for the upper class ergo cavier.
 
My mum used to do leeks in a cheese sauce as a side dish for a Sunday roast which I used to really dislike but ate them so as not to hurt her feelings. I now do leek gratin quite frequently.
 
I agree with Olives....as a kid, no way. I would take them off my Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell. But when I started to love Martinis, I also loved olives.
Onions was another thing I would scrape off as a kid, now I insist on them.
Sushi is now in my top 3 foods and I used to think it was ass.
 
I used to hate Chinese Food when I was a kid, now its one of my favorites
Also hated rice in any form, now I love just about every version of it

On the reverse side, I liked tuna and fish sticks as a kid, now I would vomit if I tasted one single molecule of them
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,543
Messages
55,286,772
Members
174,718
Latest member
butter889

Share this page

Back
Top