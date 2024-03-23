Olives and Sushi/fish



Well olives I didn't hate, but you either start eating them and quickly learn to like them or you hate them. If you taste it and think ''maybe I'll just try another one to check'' then you're essentially hooked from that moment on. I used to dislike fish and still annoy myself that I didn't like fish when I was staying in Japan. I only started eating fish full time when I got back. I still recall going to the super tamada and buying a kit of 20 sushi rolls for 500 yen then sitting down and begrudgingly eating them, where as today I'd storm through them.



I think the best foods tend to require an acquired taste and more advanced pallet to enjoy. We tend to view the most sensitively appealing food as common e.g burgers and chips but then the more acquired tastes are kept for the upper class ergo cavier.