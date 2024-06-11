  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Food supplements for brain and neurotransmitter

amaralsyed

Jun 11, 2024
3
0
Hallo sir
apologize me for my weak English writing
I want to know are there any food supplements for brain and neurotransmitter communities or groups or forums for asking about people experiences




Thanks in advance
 
B vitamins like B6, B12, and B9 (folic acid) all play a role in brain health. But unless you're low on them or pregnant (folic acid is a must to prevent birth defects), a supplement is unlikely to help. If you're at high risk for Alzheimer's, ask your doctor.

Brain Supplements: What Works, What Doesn't

You may have heard about vitamins or supplements that say they can help brain health. Is that for real? Find out what the research shows.
Hallo sir thanks for replying
Do you know any doctors Q&A websites or forums for mental health

Thanks for effort and time
 
A lot of substances can have an effect on mood and thinking, e.g. Ashwagandha, Rhodiola rosea, Bacopa monnieri, NAC, L- Tyrosine L-Theanine L-Tryptophane, Gotu Kola, Ginkgo biloba, Lion's mane, etc. The question is too vague, depends what you're looking for. Depending on your genetics you may also not be affected by certain ones so it can get expensive to try out different things and find what works
 
It seems you are an expert in this field do you know any online doctor for brain food supplements or mental health to share with him my illness information because I actually live in kuwait in Asia but there are no high-efficient doctors hier in These fields
 
