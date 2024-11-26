FNC refs are all Mario Yamasaki disciples.

Hellowhosthat
Jesus these dudes like to let things go for longer than they should.
i miss Mario and Steve...
Can't remember lol did mario ref Valentina/Crackhead ?
I agree, it's pathetic than in a fist fight the ref is so scared and wants to stop the fight when someone is throwing rabbit punches that are blocked on the arms or hit shoulder etc.2nd fight is exactly how it should be reffed. A million punches on the guard or chest shouldn't be enough to stop a fight.
In UFC three punches lands on the guard and one on the chest
DEFEND URSELF!!! IMRPOCE UR POSITION!!!!! DEFEND UR SELF!!!!!
and the refs yell themselves into anxiety mode and then stop prematurely
Herzog is goated at yelling himself into anxiety mode