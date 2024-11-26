FNC refs are all Mario Yamasaki disciples.

2nd fight is exactly how it should be reffed. A million punches on the guard or chest shouldn't be enough to stop a fight.



In UFC three punches lands on the guard and one on the chest



DEFEND URSELF!!! IMRPOCE UR POSITION!!!!! DEFEND UR SELF!!!!!



and the refs yell themselves into anxiety mode and then stop prematurely



Herzog is goated at yelling himself into anxiety mode