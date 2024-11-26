FNC refs are all Mario Yamasaki disciples.

wh4tttt said:
2nd fight is exactly how it should be reffed. A million punches on the guard or chest shouldn't be enough to stop a fight.

In UFC three punches lands on the guard and one on the chest

DEFEND URSELF!!! IMRPOCE UR POSITION!!!!! DEFEND UR SELF!!!!!

and the refs yell themselves into anxiety mode and then stop prematurely

Herzog is goated at yelling himself into anxiety mode
 
usernamee said:
I agree, it's pathetic than in a fist fight the ref is so scared and wants to stop the fight when someone is throwing rabbit punches that are blocked on the arms or hit shoulder etc.
Like what the fuck are you watching.
 
These refs still have a long way to go before they're Yamasaki certified. Only one fighter was actually out cold, and no one ate any extra shots after they got KO'd.
 
