FNC München

Who is watching this ? Yugo fighters and fighters from Germany. So interesting from both sides for me. Who you pick to win ?

I'll go Vitasović, Eskiev, Stošić and underdog pick Ilić, I just think his kicks are esthetic. I'm rooting for Bario Croata but I'm picking Eskiev to win.

Screenshot_20260206_214949_Chrome.jpgScreenshot_20260206_214957_Chrome.jpg

 
Brutal KO by Joker Ilic against Slo Rocky in the 1st round.

 
Wwwwooow I'm not even watching live. So I predicted it. Slo Rocky is a great man but he def bullying. Bullied Aleksander a lot verbaly. Also Aleks said he had 2-3 different diseases viruses he found out after the fight. I was confused how Joker with so much more MMA experience got outgrappled. Not bad for Fabian to become a lil more humble. He relies a lot on mental intimidation. Aleks is a great sniper type of striker. Great kicks.

Social media is gonna backfire on Rocky now. But he can take a loss.
 
It has begun






But I'm out I don't talk about Balkan people and people from Germany online. This was an exception.
 
Damnit, Hatef is strong in his upper body. I didn't expect he'd take Vitasovic down at will. Maybe Ivan can turn it around in one of those stand up sequences and land something big, but I'm just being hopeful.
 
Not the best day for Trojan Pula gym and Croatian champions in FNC. This is a big hit to a local MMA scene, but they'll come back I'm sure.

Fun night of fights all in all. God bless Forgac for putting this on.
 
