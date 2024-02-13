Fluffy vs Kopylov Who you got? - UFC 298

Love the fight, glad we get to see it after it was initially booked at Noche UFC.



When I was doing research for the podcast, I was pretty impressed by how both guys are very successful by wearing down their opponents, however they do so in drastically different ways.



- Fluffy puts a pace on guys, pressures them, and hangs on them. Definition of a guy that holds a mirror up to you and shows you who really are. Also found it interesting that he broke the ribs of his last 2 opponents.

- Kopylov constantly feints, getting reads early in the fight and then freezing his opponents and systematically breaking them down. It's not a coincidence that his finishes come later in fights.



Despite the perfect head kick KO, Ribiero did get some hands on Kopylov in the first round by pressuring him, which is Fluffy's style. Can Kopylov shore up that hole in his game (if you can call it that) or will Fluffy's presure be too much? Either way, we're in for a treat in what has become a stacked MW division!