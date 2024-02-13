Fluffy vs Kopylov Who you got? - UFC 298

KOPPE
△
@Black
Oct 4, 2020
7,139
15,041
Kopylov train in Dagestan for this oneGonna ride with Kopylov he’s awesome to watch. I could see Hernandez out wrestling him though.
Fluffy 2.0 seems good everywhere and his cardio is just inhuman. Kopylov is legit! he looks to be getting significantly better every fight too
man 298 is absolutely LOADED! every fight on main card is good even the perlims are lit
