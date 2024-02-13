Fluffy vs Kopylov Who you got? - UFC 298

Fluffy 2.0 seems good everywhere and his cardio is just inhuman. Kopylov is legit! he looks to be getting significantly better every fight too
man 298 is absolutely LOADED! every fight on main card is good even the perlims are lit
 
Fluffy with the cardio, but he's hittable.

Meanwhile, Kopy has lost because of cardio before, but is very accurate. His cardio does seem to have improved as well.

Great matchup. I think Kopy finds him within the first 2 rounds and gets him out of there.
 
Both have looked really good recently but Kopylov is a savage

I think he finishes Fluffy
 
I was going to create a thread on this fight too

I'm kinda surprised kopylov is the underdog here. I think he is the much better striker and has the wrasslin to keep it standing. I do see a way fluffy makes this ugly and outcardios him, but technically kopylov should be better
 
Rooting for another Kopylov finish. However, it's worth tempering our expectations a bit, as I do think Hernandez has had the harder schedule against solid but unspectacular fighters like Marc-Andre Barriault, Shabazyan, Jun Yong Park, Rodolfo Viera etc.

Kopylov looks very impressive at the moment and gets good looks at his dagestani training camp. But his run is presently just him splattering cantender dudes
 
Last edited:
Kopylov shows off a much improved sprawl and get fluffy out of there in under 2. Rare time the replacement fight is better than the original.
 
Love the fight, glad we get to see it after it was initially booked at Noche UFC.

When I was doing research for the podcast, I was pretty impressed by how both guys are very successful by wearing down their opponents, however they do so in drastically different ways.

- Fluffy puts a pace on guys, pressures them, and hangs on them. Definition of a guy that holds a mirror up to you and shows you who really are. Also found it interesting that he broke the ribs of his last 2 opponents.
- Kopylov constantly feints, getting reads early in the fight and then freezing his opponents and systematically breaking them down. It's not a coincidence that his finishes come later in fights.

Despite the perfect head kick KO, Ribiero did get some hands on Kopylov in the first round by pressuring him, which is Fluffy's style. Can Kopylov shore up that hole in his game (if you can call it that) or will Fluffy's presure be too much? Either way, we're in for a treat in what has become a stacked MW division!
 
Fluffy by sub
 
Fluffy by decision I think but I want Kopylov to win because he is much more fun to watch.
 
I have Fluffy in this one. Kopylov has crushed 4 cans in a row and convinced people he's much better than he is.
 
It's a pretty cool fight, but I don't know how it is opening a Main Card PPV.

Expecting Fluffly to win but as others have noted Kopylov has a way cooler style, so it would be nice to see him make it work against a really tough opponent after getting some "lighter work" in prior.
 
