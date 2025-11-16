Fluffy to the rescue or the battle of the lemon heads

Nabs
I know he's on the verge of earning a shot, but I need Fluffy to give Bo the reality check he needs.
Pyfer is my next choice for it. Could also bring Kelvin back to MW and let him do it.
I need the Bo train to be completely derailed. Rodolfo is out here looking like target practice.
