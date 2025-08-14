Fluffy Hernandez weighs in on who he thinks will come out on top of Saturdays title fight

Arm Barbarian
Jul 17, 2013
43,081
42,245
If Khamzat wins a close decision the focus will be that it was a robbery and people who previously said that Khamzat only has a chance in the 1st round and after that he's screwed will just forget about the fact that they were completely wrong about it..
Borz by close decision? This is the least likely outcome. There’s a reason people think he fades, and it’s because we’ve literally seen him do it twice. Once against a short notice WW, and once against a LW.
That is my pick as well. We shall talk afterwards.Borz by close decision? This is the least likely outcome.
Yeah sure, I'm just saying.
Also, it wouldn't be the craziest thing we've seen in the world.
Borz gets first two rounds. Then he does enough in the 3rd to argue the round for him. Then loses last two rounds clearly.
Close dec win incoming..