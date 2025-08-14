  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Fluffy Hernandez weighs in on who he thinks will come out on top of Saturdays title fight

Hamsa faded against short notice ww Usman. That second workout during media day hasn’t really shown us anything. If the chechen terrorist rat lip goes 5 with DDP and doesn’t gas, I’ll stfu about his gas tank. Really hoping to see the African drown this man in the championship rounds.
 
+200

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN is going to be rich

smol-smolcat.gif
 
If Khamzat wins a close decision the focus will be that it was a robbery and people who previously said that Khamzat only has a chance in the 1st round and after that he's screwed will just forget about the fact that they were completely wrong about it..
 
usernamee said:
If Khamzat wins a close decision the focus will be that it was a robbery and people who previously said that Khamzat only has a chance in the 1st round and after that he's screwed will just forget about the fact that they were completely wrong about it..
Click to expand...

Borz by close decision? This is the least likely outcome. There’s a reason people think he fades, and it’s because we’ve literally seen him do it twice. Once against a short notice WW, and once against a LW.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Borz by close decision? This is the least likely outcome. There’s a reason people think he fades, and it’s because we’ve literally seen him do it twice. Once against a short notice WW, and once against a LW.
Click to expand...

Yeah sure, I'm just saying.

Also, it wouldn't be the craziest thing we've seen in the world.

Borz gets first two rounds. Then he does enough in the 3rd to argue the round for him. Then loses last two rounds clearly.

Close dec win incoming..
 
usernamee said:
Yeah sure, I'm just saying.

Also, it wouldn't be the craziest thing we've seen in the world.

Borz gets first two rounds. Then he does enough in the 3rd to argue the round for him. Then loses last two rounds clearly.

Close dec win incoming..
Click to expand...

The lines in this fight are crazy. I think DDP drowns him in the stretch, but I’m on record as having a strong distaste for the terrorist rat lip. I’m too emotional on this one so I’m staying away.

6EF073D1-1EC1-45CD-B81A-7CF4033DF376.jpeg
 
I think fluffy is delusional but its expected
Khamzat should start with extracting energy from ddp from the first minute
After some time, ddp will propably crumble due to that ,and become easy target for sub
 
