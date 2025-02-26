  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Floyd Schofield Sr.: “ I Was Threatened With Jail Time In Saudi Arabia “

That was very nice of them! He owes Turki & them a TY letter & gift basket.

What Aunty Hofield must not understand or realize is that many cultures and countries differ from America. Not only do other cultures value honesty more but it's represented in their criminal laws too, not just in their civil statutes.
Also, other countries do not afford you the same constitutional rights and due process that America does.
They also do not enable or exclude the mentally ill from their expectations & standards.

So to summerize, when you are a foreigner & guest in a strange land governed differently ACT ACCORDINGLY & be on better than your best behavior. Or if you're a mentally ill nut job momager dance mom. stay ya ass at home & protected on American soil.
 
They fumbled a $900,000 bag and his sons boxing career. Nobody wants to see him fight anymore except the crazy schmucks who believe every outlandish conspiracy theory they hear. Plus I bet no serious promoter touches him until he publicly seperates or distances himself away from his Aunty Father.
 
