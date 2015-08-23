  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Floyd Mayweather TBE?

The best of my generation but not the best ever
 
NO he isn't but he is in the stratosphere. I'm just waiting for the special members to enter this thread and hear their opinions.
 
It's early for that call.

One of TBE for sure.
 
at the end of the day it's all hypothetical, fighters aura ages like wine, so When Seano is near his last breath we would know he fared amongst the greatest fighters of all time.
 
I don't think he's TBE, but he's in the discussion.
Can't argue with his record of success against the best this generation has to offer so far.
Definitely one of the smartest and craftiest fighters to ever lace up for sure.
 
I literally don't know what you're talking about.
 
Sunfish said:
I literally don't know what you're talking about.
Click to expand...

If you hit Floyds big toe with a hammer 5 minutes before the opening bell, would he still beat most fighters around his weight?

I'll even let you choose which toe.
 
Did the hit cause a blister? If so, then..yes he still probably beats most people his weight.
 
On a side note, am I the only one who thinks TBE sounds (like when you pronounce it) sounds lame as fuck?

Especially when you have Floyd's posse repeatedly shouting TBE!! TBE!! TBE!! It's pretty cringeworthy to me. They should just make goat sounds IMO.
 
JustinvR said:
On a side note, am I the only one who thinks TBE sounds (like when you pronounce it) sounds lame as fuck?

Especially when you have Floyd's posse repeatedly shouting TBE!! TBE!! TBE!! It's pretty cringeworthy to me. They should just make goat sounds IMO.
Click to expand...

Its actually pretty fun, I've started doing it myself.
 
