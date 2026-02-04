Floyd Mayweather Jr. sues Al Haymon and Showtime's Espinoza

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 14,171
- Reaction score
- 13,778
Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime
Floyd Mayweather says he made over a billion bucks in earnings over his legendary career, but the 50-0 fighter claims all the money didn't make it to his bank account ... and now he's suing Showtime, claiming they played a big role in his ex-manager screwing him out of hundreds of millions of dollars!
In the lawsuit, filed by Floyd in California, and obtained by TMZ Sports ... Mayweather says he's gunning to "recover hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud," allegedly perpetrated by his longtime advisor Al Haymon ... and now he's claiming Haymon got "substantial participation and aid" from Showtime and former Showtime Sports president, Stephen Espinoza.
Showtime and Espinoza are listed as defendants ... while Haymon is NOT being sued.
Floyd claims Haymon, with whom he worked for over a decade, misappropriated a "significant portion of his career earnings" to the tune of a whopping $340 million ... and he says he did so with the help of Showtime and SE.
Mayweather says the money is still "'missing' and unaccounted for."
In the suit, Mayweather references several of his biggest fights, including against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, alleging Showtime and Espinoza effectively delivered money owed to Floyd directly into Haymon's hands by sending accounts essentially controlled by Haymon.
Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime, You Cheated Me Out Of Millions!
Floyd Mayweather says he made over a billion bucks in earnings over his legendary career, but the 50-0 fighter claims all the money didn't make it to his bank account ... and now he's suing Showtime, claiming they played a big role in his ex-manager screwing him out of hundreds of millions of...
www.tmz.com
Floyd Mayweather Showtime lawsuit, explained; Why boxing star is suing company for $340M
Floyd Mayweather Showtime lawsuit, explained; Why boxing star is suing company for $340M originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.
Floyd Mayweather is initiating legal action against Showtime, alleging that its involvement in his former manager's breach of fiduciary duty resulted in him being swindled out of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Mayweather boasts one of the most illustrious boxing careers in history. However, he maintains that he has not received the full benefits to which he was entitled.
The Sporting News explains why Floyd Mayweather is filing a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime.