  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Floyd Mayweather Jr. sues Al Haymon and Showtime's Espinoza

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
14,171
Reaction score
13,778

Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime​


Floyd Mayweather says he made over a billion bucks in earnings over his legendary career, but the 50-0 fighter claims all the money didn't make it to his bank account ... and now he's suing Showtime, claiming they played a big role in his ex-manager screwing him out of hundreds of millions of dollars!

In the lawsuit, filed by Floyd in California, and obtained by TMZ Sports ... Mayweather says he's gunning to "recover hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud," allegedly perpetrated by his longtime advisor Al Haymon ... and now he's claiming Haymon got "substantial participation and aid" from Showtime and former Showtime Sports president, Stephen Espinoza.
Showtime and Espinoza are listed as defendants ... while Haymon is NOT being sued.

Floyd claims Haymon, with whom he worked for over a decade, misappropriated a "significant portion of his career earnings" to the tune of a whopping $340 million ... and he says he did so with the help of Showtime and SE.

Mayweather says the money is still "'missing' and unaccounted for."

In the suit, Mayweather references several of his biggest fights, including against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, alleging Showtime and Espinoza effectively delivered money owed to Floyd directly into Haymon's hands by sending accounts essentially controlled by Haymon.


www.tmz.com

Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime, You Cheated Me Out Of Millions!

Floyd Mayweather says he made over a billion bucks in earnings over his legendary career, but the 50-0 fighter claims all the money didn't make it to his bank account ... and now he's suing Showtime, claiming they played a big role in his ex-manager screwing him out of hundreds of millions of...
www.tmz.com www.tmz.com

Floyd Mayweather Showtime lawsuit, explained; Why boxing star is suing company for $340M​


Floyd Mayweather Showtime lawsuit, explained; Why boxing star is suing company for $340M originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

Floyd Mayweather is initiating legal action against Showtime, alleging that its involvement in his former manager's breach of fiduciary duty resulted in him being swindled out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Mayweather boasts one of the most illustrious boxing careers in history. However, he maintains that he has not received the full benefits to which he was entitled.

The Sporting News explains why Floyd Mayweather is filing a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime.



J7M0.gif
 
It only took Floyd a decade to notice that he was missing hundreds of millions of dollars in his bank account. This is coming from a guy that calls himself "Money" Mayweather and runs a brand called The "Money" Team (TMT). Incredible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,219
Messages
58,425,042
Members
176,034
Latest member
Screamer

Share this page

Back
Top