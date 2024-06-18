Floyd clearly lost to Maidana and Castillo

ipowerslapmywife
Likely the Pac fight too. But especially the first Maidana fight, that’s one of the worst robberies I’ve ever seen. The 2nd fight was a robbery too imo
No way in hell you think Floyd won that fight. There is a reason an instant rematch happened. Floyd was outboxed and beat up from bell to bell and was hitting air all night. It was even suspected they edited the total strikes for FloydFloyd won the first Maidana fight pretty clearly. I think Castillo deserved the decision in their first fight though.
Most people think that Floyd won the first Maidana fight. It was 8-4 or 7-5 to Floyd. The rematch was just to silence the critics because the fight was close but it still had a clear winner.No way in hell you think Floyd won that fight. There is a reason an instant rematch happened. Floyd was outboxed and beat up from bell to bell and was hitting air all night. It was even suspected they edited the total strikes for Floyd
No most people think Maidana was robbed. In what world did Floyd win 8-4Most people think that Floyd won the first Maidana fight. It was 8-4 or 7-5 to Floyd. The rematch was just to silence the critics because the fight was close but it still had a clear winner.
That fight wasn't a robbery at all. It was a close fight with a clear winner. By your logic any 7-5 or 8-4ish fight is not only controversial but a "robbery."No most people think Maidana was robbed. In what world did Floyd win 8-4
CapFloyd absolutely beat Maidana. I also went back a few years ago and rescored the Castillo fight round by round if you want to look up the thread for my view of that one.
Rewatched Castillo vs Mayweather 1
It didn't happen in da streetz. The fight was a sanctioned boxing match. Maidana outfought him but he still got outboxed. Lil Wayne lol. He's a crackhead.Seeing Maidana beat up Floyd like that was awesome. Lots of people going crazy on social media that first half of the fight. Regardless who won the boxing match, Maidana won the fight. If you saw that happen in the streets, Maidana was the winner. There's a reason he was celebrating with his team like he won afterwards and lil Wayne was mad and tried fighting him lol