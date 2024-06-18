  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Floyd clearly lost to Maidana and Castillo

Likely the Pac fight too. But especially the first Maidana fight, that’s one of the worst robberies I’ve ever seen. The 2nd fight was a robbery too imo




 
Floyd won the first Maidana fight pretty clearly. I think Castillo deserved the decision in their first fight though.
 
Floyd won the first Maidana fight pretty clearly. I think Castillo deserved the decision in their first fight though.
No way in hell you think Floyd won that fight. There is a reason an instant rematch happened. Floyd was outboxed and beat up from bell to bell and was hitting air all night. It was even suspected they edited the total strikes for Floyd
 
No way in hell you think Floyd won that fight. There is a reason an instant rematch happened. Floyd was outboxed and beat up from bell to bell and was hitting air all night. It was even suspected they edited the total strikes for Floyd
Most people think that Floyd won the first Maidana fight. It was 8-4 or 7-5 to Floyd. The rematch was just to silence the critics because the fight was close but it still had a clear winner.
 
Most people think that Floyd won the first Maidana fight. It was 8-4 or 7-5 to Floyd. The rematch was just to silence the critics because the fight was close but it still had a clear winner.
No most people think Maidana was robbed. In what world did Floyd win 8-4
 
Seeing Maidana beat up Floyd like that was awesome. Lots of people going crazy on social media that first half of the fight. Regardless who won the boxing match, Maidana won the fight. If you saw that happen in the streets, Maidana was the winner. There's a reason he was celebrating with his team like he won afterwards and lil Wayne was mad and tried fighting him lol
 
Floyd absolutely beat Maidana. I also went back a few years ago and rescored the Castillo fight round by round if you want to look up the thread for my view of that one.

Rewatched Castillo vs Mayweather 1

So after i rewatched all the Marquez vs Vazquez fights due to Hagler's thread i decided to rewatch some other matches that popped into my head. Pernell vs Pineda, Foreman vs Moorer, Ward vs Froch, and lastly Castillo vs Mayweather 1. I watched it once through without a care and then remembered...
Floyd absolutely beat Maidana. I also went back a few years ago and rescored the Castillo fight round by round if you want to look up the thread for my view of that one.

Rewatched Castillo vs Mayweather 1

So after i rewatched all the Marquez vs Vazquez fights due to Hagler's thread i decided to rewatch some other matches that popped into my head. Pernell vs Pineda, Foreman vs Moorer, Ward vs Froch, and lastly Castillo vs Mayweather 1. I watched it once through without a care and then remembered...
Cap
 
Seeing Maidana beat up Floyd like that was awesome. Lots of people going crazy on social media that first half of the fight. Regardless who won the boxing match, Maidana won the fight. If you saw that happen in the streets, Maidana was the winner. There's a reason he was celebrating with his team like he won afterwards and lil Wayne was mad and tried fighting him lol
It didn't happen in da streetz. The fight was a sanctioned boxing match. Maidana outfought him but he still got outboxed. Lil Wayne lol. He's a crackhead.
 
with such an endearing username, i cant help but tell all of your posts are going to be 100% legit
 
