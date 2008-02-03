Florio's amazing log (lifting)

Hithis is going to be my log.Age: 20Weight: 74kg = 163.1lbsHeight: 176cmIm just lifting for fun, my goal is simply to become stronger^^Current PRs (yeah i know)Squat: 120kgBench: 110kgDeadlift: 140kgI usually work out 3 times a week and my routine is kind of like the one in the FAQRecently, i've started to get into oly lifting stuff like clean and jerks. Unfortunately, my gym doesnt have rubber plates or an oly platform so i have to be careful