Florio's amazing log (lifting)

Florio
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
Jan 25, 2008
- Messages
- 197
- Reaction score
- 4
Hi
this is going to be my log.
Age: 20
Weight: 74kg = 163.1lbs
Height: 176cm
Im just lifting for fun, my goal is simply to become stronger^^
Current PRs (yeah i know)
Squat: 120kg
Bench: 110kg
Deadlift: 140kg
I usually work out 3 times a week and my routine is kind of like the one in the FAQ
Recently, i've started to get into oly lifting stuff like clean and jerks. Unfortunately, my gym doesnt have rubber plates or an oly platform so i have to be careful
