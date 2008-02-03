Florio's amazing log (lifting)

Florio

Florio

Hi

this is going to be my log.

Age: 20
Weight: 74kg = 163.1lbs
Height: 176cm


Im just lifting for fun, my goal is simply to become stronger^^

Current PRs (yeah i know)
Squat: 120kg
Bench: 110kg
Deadlift: 140kg



I usually work out 3 times a week and my routine is kind of like the one in the FAQ
Recently, i've started to get into oly lifting stuff like clean and jerks. Unfortunately, my gym doesnt have rubber plates or an oly platform so i have to be careful :)
 
OHS (just warmup)
20x10
20x10
20x10

Squats
60x8
70x3
80x3
90x10
90x10
90x10

Front Squats (clean grip)
60x5
80x5
80x5
80x5

Bulgarian Split Squats
40x8
40x8
40x8

Leg Curlz for the girls
60x8
60x8
60x8
 
Good luck. Routine looks solid. I'd advise setting some concrete short term goals because it feels so good when you achieve them.
 
I've done enough cardio because i know someone who knows someone who used to play soccer. thats why i dont do legs either.

Actually, i run ~8km twice a week. even though it would be cool to improve my cardio, strength and power are of higher priority for me at the moment.
 
Crowded gym

Pullups cause no barbell was available
BWx8
BWx8
BWx8
BWx8

Deadlift
60x10
80x5
100x5
120x3
132.5x3 PR
120x5
120x3

BO Row strict form
60x5
70x5
70x5
70x5
70x5

Cable Row
60x10
70x10
65x10
65x10
 
dont ask me how i did this exactly, but i bruised my hand while getting the weight on the bar for deadlifting. i am an idiot^^

didnt hurt at all actually, but it looks funny

914d465f.jpg
 
Warmup

Push Press
60x4
60x5
60x6

StrictOHP
40x5
42.5x5
45x5
47.5x5
50x3

Bench
70x12
70x12
70x12

Dips
BWx15
BWx15
BWx15
BWx15
 
Warmup-OHS
20x10
20x10
20x10

Front Squats
40x5
60x3
80x1
90x1
100x1 PR
110x0 stuck at parallel

Overhead Squats
40x8
50x5
50x5
50x5
50x5
50x5

Bulgarian Split Squats
50x8
50x8
50x8

Leg Curlz
55x8
60x8
60x8
 
OHS-Warmup
20x10
20x10
20x10

SOHP-Warmup

1 Clean + Push Press

60x3
70x2
70x0 (?)
70x2

Cleans
70x1
70x1
70x1
70x1
70x1

SOHP
40x8
40x8
40x8
40x8

Pullups (all reps at least chin over bar)
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10

pullup count: 100 (PR)

Bench Press
75x10
75x10
75x9
 
Nice pullup volume, hope you don't intend to use your arms much tomorrow.
 
OHS Warmup
20x10x3

Squats
40x8
60x8
80x3
100x6
100x6
100x6
100x6

Front Squats
60x3
75x6
75x6
75x6

Pistols
BWx5x2

Leg Curlz
60x8x3
 
Deadlift
20x3
60x8
80x5
100x5
120x1
140x1 old PR
150x0 :( got it maybe 5cm off the ground.

Snatch Grip DL
100x5x2

SLDL
100x6x2

BO Row
60x5
80x5
80x5
80x5
80x5
60x17

Chinups
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10
BWx10
 
