Elections Florida's Attorney General suggests building ICE Detention Center surrounded by Alligators

EvergladesHolidayParkTourwithTransportation-KlookIndia.jpg




Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier proposed a new immigrant detention center to be built in his state to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with mass deportation efforts.

The Republican posted the idea to X, formerly Twitter, dubbing the proposed facility "Alligator Alcatraz," as it would be located in the Everglades, which is home to more than 200,000 alligators.

Republican proposes new ICE detention center surrounded by alligators

Florida's attorney general proposed constructing a new facility in the middle of the Everglades.
I mean hey guys....... hey!
What if........what if........... what if we built a large castle with a HUGE drawbridge as the entrance, surrounded by highly flammable moat. And then we'll add some gators and sharks with lasers attached to their heads. Sound good?
 
Everglades is a large national park. Detain people there prior to deportation. East hub for transporting back to South America and the Caribbean.

Easy win here
 
Greatest country in the world. Bow down everyone else
 
