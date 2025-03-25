Law Florida debates rolling back child-labor laws to make up for loss of migrant workers

Who could have seen this coming?

Florida Senate panel advances bill to further roll back child labor restrictions

The proposal, which builds on the 2024 law, sparked heated debate, with critics of the plan saying it would lead to exploitation of children and proponents calling it a "parental rights" issue.
A year after lawmakers relaxed the state's child labor laws, a divided Florida Senate panel on Tuesday gave initial approval to a measure that would further roll back work restrictions for kids as young as 14.

The proposal, which builds on the 2024 law, sparked heated debate, with critics of the plan saying it would lead to exploitation of children and proponents calling it a "parental rights" issue.

Expanded work hours for teens


The bill (SB 918) would do away with restrictions on 16- and 17-year-olds, who would be able to work more than eight hours a day on school nights and over 30 hours a week while school is in session, without mandated breaks. In addition, the measure aims to remove restrictions for 14- and 15-year-olds who have graduated from high school, are home-schooled or attend virtual school.

Supporters say the bill aligns with federal standards


Bill sponsor Jay Collins, R-Tampa, told the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee that the bill would bring Florida into line with federal labor laws. Most of the jobs held by teens are in safe environments such as grocery stores, according to Collins.

"Ultimately, we're not talking about 'The Jungle' by Upton Sinclair. We're talking about them working at Publix, at Piggly Wiggly or jobs within the industry," Collins said, referring to the book that exposed bad working conditions in the meatpacking industry. "This is a parental rights thing. Parents know their kids best."

Opponents warn of potential harm to young workers


But Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, said the bill could allow employers to force young people to work long hours or risk being fired. Smith suggested the changes are being floated to help fill employment gaps triggered by the state's crackdown on illegal immigration. Smith also questioned the rationale for allowing children as young as 14 to work overnight hours on a school night if they are home-schooled or enrolled in virtual school.

"This bill is going to lead to exploitation of minors, exploitation of children," Smith argued.

Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, reiterated comments from various young people who spoke against the proposal and outlined potential problems if the bill becomes law, such as sleep deprivation, academic decline or increased pressure on students who are working to help their families financially.

The bill "takes away basic safeguards" for children, Davis said. "There is something detrimentally wrong with what we're doing here in this legislation," she added.

 
I thought it was jobs no one wants , now it’s well kids well do those jobs but they need more hours ?
 
"allowing children as young as 14 to work overnight hours on a school night if they are home-schooled or enrolled in virtual school."

Get to work Timmy! Those cows aren't going to slaughter themselves!
 
I know this is a crazy idea, but a country generally wants its children focused on school with some part time work, not working overtime on school nights.
They got a family to support right, they can’t just quit if they get asked to work more hours. …. Derp
 
Back to the 1800s for Florida Man, AKA Florida Boy

Hahaha Republican regression in action!
Yup. We finally got our answer as to when America was supposedly last great—and apparently it was in 1890 when most people were low-wage-making-work slaves with no labor protections, and robber barons controlled everything. :rolleyes:
 
Yup. We finally got our answer as to when America was supposedly last great—and apparently it was in 1890 when most people were low-wage-making-work slaves with no labor protections, and robber barons controlled everything. :rolleyes:
Children are just another commodity.
 
- Were probably in the XXI century, but reading the thread title, i thought for a moment i was reading some of those middle-ages adventures i used to read in the 90's.
 
