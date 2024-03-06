Florida commission has a small but potentially significant difference in weigh in rules for UFC 299





The Florida Athletic Commission confirmed to MMA Fighting that the weigh-ins will still take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. local time like usual but this time around all fighters will be required to hit the scale during the first hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. rather than having two full hours to make weight.



The second hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. “will be for those participants that did not make the contracted weight to get back on the scales.”



Typically fighters have that two-hour window in the morning to make weight but commissions vary on rules about allowing athletes a second opportunity to make weight if they are unable to hit contracted weight the first time around.



Florida has changed things up to require all fighters to weigh-in during that first hour but then automatically giving them a second hour to make weight before the official proceedings close.