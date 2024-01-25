Flight gets delayed & canceled after Passenger's Child couldn't sit in 1st Class Free

Angry China plane passenger demands ‘free’ seat for son, delays flight by hours A passenger on a domestic flight in China argued with cabin crew for three hours, insisting that the two first-class tickets he bought entitled a third person to be seated, ruining the flight for 300 fellow fliers.

A plane in China was delayed for three hours and eventually canceled after a couple demanded their toddler be upgraded to first class for free.300 passengers aboard a flight from Chengdu to Beijing were left furious last month, as they were forced to rebook their flight after an angry passenger demanded three first-class seats when he had only paid for two. According to someone on board the flight, an unsupervised child started sobbing uncontrollably as he sat in economy, while his parents enjoyed seats in first class.Despite only purchasing an economy ticket for his son, the boy’s dad then confronted staff and demanded the child be moved to first at no extra cost. The unnamed man’s rationale was that he had already paid for two first-class tickets, so deserved to get the third one free, according to local reports.