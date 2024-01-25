Flight gets delayed & canceled after Passenger's Child couldn't sit in 1st Class Free

A plane in China was delayed for three hours and eventually canceled after a couple demanded their toddler be upgraded to first class for free.

300 passengers aboard a flight from Chengdu to Beijing were left furious last month, as they were forced to rebook their flight after an angry passenger demanded three first-class seats when he had only paid for two. According to someone on board the flight, an unsupervised child started sobbing uncontrollably as he sat in economy, while his parents enjoyed seats in first class.

Despite only purchasing an economy ticket for his son, the boy’s dad then confronted staff and demanded the child be moved to first at no extra cost. The unnamed man’s rationale was that he had already paid for two first-class tickets, so deserved to get the third one free, according to local reports.

Angry China plane passenger demands ‘free’ seat for son, delays flight by hours

A passenger on a domestic flight in China argued with cabin crew for three hours, insisting that the two first-class tickets he bought entitled a third person to be seated, ruining the flight for 300 fellow fliers.
Contempt said:
What entitled dickheads...

Those seats are expensive and if they give one to the kid, they can't sell it to a paying customer. God people are stupid, thoughtless, selfish assholes.
The father should have sat in economy while the mother and child had first class. Boom, problem solved.
 
They should had moved the parent to economy and move the kid to first class
 
Hopefully their social credit score will be so damaged that they can only travel by rickshaw from now on
The Diplomat said:
The father should have sat in economy while the mother and child had first class. Boom, problem solved.
Post content matches username

Ron Mexico said:
You wouldn’t of done a thing
At most, you would’ve walked silently off of the plane and immediately voiced your disappointment on a Tung-Po forum, Dork
I would have been yelling at those useless fucks after the first minute. Just because you are projecting your own pussy actions onto others, doesn't make it remotely accurate.
 
Wait, so both parents were just going to ball out in first class while their toddler sat alone in economy?!
 
Contempt said:
I would have been yelling at those useless fucks after the first minute. Just because you are projecting your own pussy actions onto others, doesn't make it remotely accurate.
Fuck yes, brother
You’ve defended yourself and saved your E rep
I’m positive nobody will ever question your manhood or put baby in a corner again
Carry on and please remember that you will always be remembered as a man of his word
 
The family is just being a cheap ass. The kid is 2 years old. He can sit on his parent's lap or something. The flight attendants are also dumbasses. They could have compromised to keep the flight going. 3 hour delay is unacceptable. Just throw the family out within 30 minutes of this issue. Even letting the toddler sit in the an empty first class seat isn't the end of the world. You can even give them the ultimatum of letting the mom/dad sit in economy while the kid stays in first class. It's a 2-3 hour flight.
 
Those parents literally thought "Fuck little Timmy, he can sit in economy class all alone. Mom & Dad need their me time in first-class!" <{outtahere}>
 
NoSmilez said:
The family is just being a cheap ass. The kid is 2 years old. He can sit on his parent's lap or something. The flight attendants are also dumbasses. They could have compromised to keep the flight going. 3 hour delay is unacceptable. Just throw the family out within 30 minutes of this issue. Even letting the toddler sit in the an empty first class seat isn't the end of the world. You can even give them the ultimatum of letting the mom/dad sit in economy while the kid stays in first class. It's a 2-3 hour flight.
I'm surprised any developed country with viable commercial air travel would let a 2 year old be booked to sit alone. Is there even a damn age limit? There must be in most countries. The US must have one although I don't know what it is.
 
