TheMaster
British passenger in seat 11A survives India plane crash
Vishwashkumar Ramesh is believed to have survived the Air India crash that killed at least 200 people.
www.bbc.co.uk
"A British man has walked away from the wreckage of the Air India crash that killed 241 people in an extraordinary tale of survival.
Vishwashkumar Ramesh was in seat 11A on the London-bound Boeing 787-8 flight when it crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad, western India.
Mr Ramesh's brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, said he has "no idea" how he escaped the plane as the only survivor."
