International Flight crash from India to UK with 242 people on board, only one survivor walks free

TheMaster

TheMaster

Take The Road To Reality
@red
Joined
May 25, 2002
Messages
8,704
Reaction score
10,962
www.bbc.co.uk

British passenger in seat 11A survives India plane crash

Vishwashkumar Ramesh is believed to have survived the Air India crash that killed at least 200 people.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk

"A British man has walked away from the wreckage of the Air India crash that killed 241 people in an extraordinary tale of survival.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh was in seat 11A on the London-bound Boeing 787-8 flight when it crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad, western India.

Mr Ramesh's brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, said he has "no idea" how he escaped the plane as the only survivor."


 
Last edited:
It’s pretty sad, they got air India some of these places I travel to but I usually just stick to my comfort airlines like Emirates.

 
Insane that one guy survived. And not just they found a guy barely breathing in the wreckage and fantastic medical care saved him. The dude walked away.

Looks like some sort of engine failure to me. Like the plane doesn't have enough thrust shortly after takeoff and goes into a low altitude stall and returns to the earth.
 
HockeyBjj said:
Insane that one guy survived. And not just they found a guy barely breathing in the wreckage and fantastic medical care saved him. The dude walked away.

Looks like some sort of engine failure to me. Like the plane doesn't have enough thrust shortly after takeoff and goes into a low altitude stall and returns to the earth.
Click to expand...

No shit. I remember a plane crash back in the 80s where a young girl was the sole survivor with minor injuries.
 
HockeyBjj said:
Insane that one guy survived. And not just they found a guy barely breathing in the wreckage and fantastic medical care saved him. The dude walked away.

Looks like some sort of engine failure to me. Like the plane doesn't have enough thrust shortly after takeoff and goes into a low altitude stall and returns to the earth.
Click to expand...

I read early on that there was an issue with the wings?
 
ShadowRun said:
It’s pretty sad, they got air India some of these places I travel to but I usually just stick to my comfort airlines like Emirates.

Click to expand...

Where do you travel?

I think I might go back to religion if I was this Brit guy. Mad.
 
Siver! said:
I read early on that there was an issue with the wings?
Click to expand...
Conjecture that the flaps on the wings weren’t down like they should have been on takeoff, based off grainy cell phone footage

My personal thought is that pilot may have pulled in the flaps in a desperate attempt to gain speed with engines faltering. The nose was up, so I don’t think it was lack of flaps (which help push the nose up on takeoff)
 
HockeyBjj said:
Booking seat A11 on my next flight
Click to expand...
I dunno man, I'm not a lightning striking twice type of guy, if anything I'd think that seat is on the "nope someone already miracles that one"
 
Tragic. There are ground victims as well since it crashed in a building where medical students lived

Seems like it was an engine failure and the pilot did send a mayday call saying he has lost engine power
 
Dobymick said:
Tragic. There are ground victims as well since it crashed in a building where medical students lived

Seems like it was an engine failure and the pilot did send a mayday call saying he has lost engine power
Click to expand...
I watched a Lockerbie show on Peacock recently and I didn't even think about the ground victims when it happened till then. There was also a scene with a full canteen of cutlery which I doubt anyone thought about dropping from the sky on a plane either, there was a reporter nearly slipping up walking through hundreds of knives, forks and spoons.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,634
Messages
57,413,901
Members
175,698
Latest member
kerwin

Share this page

Back
Top