I remember reading the original modern creator of FE theories started it as a joke and as he moved away from it more serious counterparts began taking over. It is difficult to tell these days but it is getting harder to know if someone is joking about it or not, or is it a bunch of people using it as a joke and a bunch of respondents thinking this is the go ahead to give them a place in the world. It definitely has pronounced traces in the MAGA crowd who seem to take it seriously. Alternatively there is the new trend to transform absolutely everything into a conspiracy = the bridge being struck by a boat was an inside job with its own controlled demolition to boot, the 4.0 earthquake is clearly tied to the solar eclipse which is clearly tied to massive food shortages. It is like someone listens to 5% of a topic and just runs with some wild theory, e.g national guard are being called in to control the expected high level of crowds going to view the eclipse ... online only hears ''national guard and food shortages.'' EU to regulate the consumption of insects in recognition of the fact that many cultures do it insects already = eat zij bugs peasant. 15 min cities make life easier more affordable and sustainable = they want to put us in a mouse pen.



Meanwhile employers are paying regular people far below min wage. Employers are currently openly cropping jobs in favour of AI and the outcry is glaringly silent. It's easier to ramble on tiktok about how a balloon must be a spaceship and the US gov subverts massive resources to hide a bipedal monkey.



Funny thing, everytime I screwed up remembering something I used to use the joke ''nah it's not me it's the Mandella effect'' found out some time later that people thought I was serious and that I was prone to conspiracy theories. Little did I know I started drawing more people who believed it too.