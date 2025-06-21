FKL got annihilated

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 7,241
- Reaction score
- 6,203
I hate to say it but I sort of saw it coming. Gadzhi Rabadanov is a bad mofo and it seemed like Lee was shoehorned in there. Id love to see Gadzhi come to ufc
I dont know what went wrong for Kevin. He had zero meaningful offense and Gadzhi had that Russian aura. Kevin has been declining HARD for the last 5 or so years and I dont know why. He's not even that old. I remember him as the wrestler who gave Barboza and Chiesa hell. I swear he had a great top game. Also headkicked a fisherman
BTW Dude Wipes is such a cringe sponsor
I dont know what went wrong for Kevin. He had zero meaningful offense and Gadzhi had that Russian aura. Kevin has been declining HARD for the last 5 or so years and I dont know why. He's not even that old. I remember him as the wrestler who gave Barboza and Chiesa hell. I swear he had a great top game. Also headkicked a fisherman
BTW Dude Wipes is such a cringe sponsor