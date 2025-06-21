FKL got annihilated

I hate to say it but I sort of saw it coming. Gadzhi Rabadanov is a bad mofo and it seemed like Lee was shoehorned in there. Id love to see Gadzhi come to ufc

I dont know what went wrong for Kevin. He had zero meaningful offense and Gadzhi had that Russian aura. Kevin has been declining HARD for the last 5 or so years and I dont know why. He's not even that old. I remember him as the wrestler who gave Barboza and Chiesa hell. I swear he had a great top game. Also headkicked a fisherman

BTW Dude Wipes is such a cringe sponsor
 
Kevin needs to quit. I like him and always root for him, but he isnt gonna have some breakthrough comeback run.

Maybe the money is worth it but it has to take it's toll mentally and physically.
 
