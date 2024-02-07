Fiziev vs Barboza?

Fiziev too strong too fast too explosive for Barboza at this stage in his lifes
 
fiziev should take it. i would rather see him fight someone like beniel

i don't even think barbosa fights at 155 anymore. and he is more of a fight night guy at this point so it doens't do much for fiziev
 
Fiziev is on a 2 fight losing streak. Gaethje fought down the rankings to give one of the new blood guys a shot in Fiziev and Fiziev failed. I think Fiziev should give Moicano a chance. Moicano didn't look that great last weekend, so not sure he deserves a higher ranked fighter coming off a win, so it's probably fair to give him a higher ranked Fiziev coming off 2 losses.
 
well technically yes, but the 2nd loss was due to injury, so depends if you want to be a stickler. And he won the first round on all 3 judges cards.
 
They already fought.
 
Fiz knocked Moicano out already
 
