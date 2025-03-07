Fiziev v Gaethje 1

I remember thinking that Fiziev looked way quicker to start the fight and was landing big shots. He looked more crisp, tighter punching. But Gathje's chin kept him in it and the tides slowly turned. I had it as a toss up as the 2nd round was tight.



I'm real interested to see how Fiziev approaches this fight. You'd think he would learn his lesson and come out with less output and try to piece up Gathje without gassing out. Then mayne hope for an opportunity or a late finish. Almost similar to what Max did to him, but obviously less output than Max, though Fiziev hits harder.



If Gathje really trys to push the pace then things could get interesting.



I could see this fight being like Stann/Wanderlei brawl or closer to a Ngannou/Black Beast fight where both guys are hesitant, particularly with Fiziev coming off an 18 month injury layoff/being on short notice and Gathje coming off a KO and being one more KO away from retiring (in his words, not mine).