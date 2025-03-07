Fiziev v Gaethje 1

Objectively Correct
Just rewatched the first fight. Fiziev looked sharper, faster and more technically sound than Gaethje and I think he outscored him in the first two. Gaethje just has a hell of a chin, its them Homer Simpson genes.
But also, the elephant in the room. Gaethje cheating. He has a history of poking eyes so if we actually had a few referees who are worth two shits in this sport, he would have recieved a penalty.
How did you score the fight?
