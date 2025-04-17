Fixing the UFC lightweight division:

Why does everyone want Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan? I liked him before the getting in fights with fans and the second time missing weight. Lots of people on here talk about weight bullies, but still want him to fight for the title next.
For those who say "injury, injury, not missing weight" I would reply if that is true, then it happened when he was with Nina Drama. Either way, he blew a chance at the title, something most fighters only dream about, and he did it by doing something stupid. I do not believe in rewarding bad behavior, making him fight (and make 155) in a title eliminator is not unreasonable.