Fix This Spam Bot Problem - White Belts Shouldn't Be Able to Make Threads

We have a dedicated spam bot operation going on here and the spammers are way too fast for the mods

I'm not saying it should take thousands of posts before you can make threads, but we should just have this bare minimum guardrail to protect against the lowest-effort spam bots. The cost to legitimate users would be basically zero

Making this thread so we can build consensus on this issue here, rather than bumping the spambots with our discussion of their spam
 
I thought it used to be that white belts couldn't make threads? Maybe they changed that.
 
Should be minimum Orange Belt before you're able to post a thread. Maybe even Blue. (Exception: The Lightweights - White Belts should be allowed to post threads there)
 
I thought this was a troll attempt....until I saw all the threads in foreign language lol. Some troll farm is hitting this site hard
 
White belts should never be allowed to start threads. It would eliminate all but the most dedicated alt account losers, nevermind the spambots.
 
