Dallas school shooting: 17-year-old charged after allegedly firing 'indiscriminately' at students Five students were injured in a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday, police said.

Dallas school shooting: 17-year-old charged after allegedly firing 'indiscriminately' at studentsA 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault mass shooting after he allegedly opened fire at his Dallas high school, shooting classmates "indiscriminately," according to court documents.Surveillance cameras showed a student letting the suspect, Tracy Haynes, into Wilmer-Hutchins High School through an unsecured door on Tuesday, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.Haynes walked the hallway "until he spotted multiple male students" and then allegedly shot at them "indiscriminately," hitting five people, the document said.Haynes then allegedly "approached one student who was not able to run" and "appeared to take a point-blank shot," the document said.Five students were taken to hospitals, the document said.The conditions of those injured was not clear.Five students were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in southeast Dallas when a 17-year-old allegedly snuck into the school and fired “indiscriminately,” according to a state affidavit for the suspect’s arrest warrant.The injured, aged 15 to 18, were taken to a hospital for treatment, with their injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans told CNN affiliate WFAA.It appears he had an accomplice since he was let in by another student. They haven't said what the motif is the shooting is on camera.