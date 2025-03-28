International Five people injured in stabbing in Amsterdam, police say

Five people have been injured following a stabbing near the central Dam Square in Amsterdam, police say.

The injured include two Americans, a Polish man, a Belgian woman and a Dutch woman. The youngest is 19 and the oldest 73, police add.

The male suspect, who has been arrested, was overpowered with the help of bystanders and taken to hospital with a leg injury.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvge24z1e3xo.amp
 
Remember even if he yelled "Allahu akbar" before stabbing a bunch of white folks that doesn't mean it's a terrorist attack!
 
The supposed photo of him, he looks north African. IF it's him, of course.
 
