I just watched the movie of Five Nights at Freddy’s. I have never played the game, but have watched other people play it on YouTube and I have watched many YouTube videos of people explaining and analyzing the background and lore of the story. The game and its storyline are really interesting and fresh, in the sense that there isn’t anything else like it.



Generally, I didn’t like the movie so much. I went into the movie expecting jumpscares and the kind of tension that the game creates … but, the movie just didn’t really bring that in from the game at all.



There was an interesting backstory with the main character, but sometimes the characters in the movie just acted completely irrational from scene to scene.



This movie doesn’t give the game and it’s story justice, in my opinion.



I would give it 4/10. I wouldn’t watch it again.