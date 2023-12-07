Five Guys are the Willy Wonkas of Burgercraft

not impressed by this claim

Went to a Five Guys today for my cheat meal b4 the gym. Burger was satisfying, as always.While I was eating it, I noticed the signs where they boasted about how great they are (come to think of it, I am not sure of other burger chains doing that).The one that stood out to me is one that said Five Guys are "Willy Wonkas of Burgercraft" [sic]As much as I enjoyed the burger, I amThe reason is simple: there is only ONE Willy Wonka and he has ALL KINDS of delicious chocolate.It took 5 guys to make a burger comparable to the greatness delivered by just one man.I'm sorry but I just couldn't see myself being proud of that. That's like saying the 90s Chicago Bulls were just as good as Roger Federer at Tennis.A team of 5's accomplishments match the accomplishments of one man working by himself. Yeah ok.. I guess if it helps them sleep at night.