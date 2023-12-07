Five Guys are the Willy Wonkas of Burgercraft

Went to a Five Guys today for my cheat meal b4 the gym. Burger was satisfying, as always.

While I was eating it, I noticed the signs where they boasted about how great they are (come to think of it, I am not sure of other burger chains doing that).

The one that stood out to me is one that said Five Guys are "Willy Wonkas of Burgercraft" [sic]

As much as I enjoyed the burger, I am not impressed by this claim.

The reason is simple: there is only ONE Willy Wonka and he has ALL KINDS of delicious chocolate.

It took 5 guys to make a burger comparable to the greatness delivered by just one man.

I'm sorry but I just couldn't see myself being proud of that. That's like saying the 90s Chicago Bulls were just as good as Roger Federer at Tennis.

A team of 5's accomplishments match the accomplishments of one man working by himself. Yeah ok.. I guess if it helps them sleep at night.

Haven't been there in a decade. Don't they just make burgers and fries? They didn't even invent any foods whereas Wonka came up with plenty of new candies.

Agreed, those two are not even close.
 
Their fries are ok. Don't care for a burger won't be made medium, though.
 
Make a burger at home with 70/30.
 
Willy Wonka didn’t do shit on his own. Dude’s got a plantation full of orange Oompa Loompa slaves doing all the work.
 
f88dc92b9403a4f3fae8a0dad2d4aff93842e9d1.jpg
I like the all the way burger


"Ordering your burger "All The Way" means it includes lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions, and grilled mushrooms, along with ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise. It was actually my dad who first told me about the "All The Way" burger."
 
i agree with you TS

willy wonkas??
da fuq?

there is ONE willy wonka. his name is willy wonka. thats the WHOLE movie, theres only one guy with that name
 
he owns the company, do you think the oompa loompas could get together and organize a company. hell no. they would have done it by now. they need willy as their leader as they are a decisionless short communist organization
 
actually , shame on you TS for going to a restaurant that serves 15 dollar hamburgers cooked by indolents. with stupid lego statues and gay slogans.
 
You workout with a full stomach?
 
My last experience at 5 guys:

Burger = $12
Fries =$8
Drink = $4

That's $24 for one shitty fast food meal

They can f-off

I don't mind paying $24 for a burger and fries, but it better be from a nice place with service and a burger that looks like it wasn't stepped on.
 
To be honest yeah I tend to feel the same way, there food is certainly better than standard fast food but I'v got plenty of actual restaurants around me were I could get a really great burger and fries in a really nice setting for a similar kind of price.

In the states surely even moreso? there are so many inderpendant places which do good burgers why pay the same amount for a better quality chain fast food burger? Going to McDonalds because it costs $2-3 for a decent burger is more understandable for me.
 
I don't care if it takes 1 guy or 5 guys to make a burger, the food tastes good regardless. But I don't eat there very often because of the price, not because I don't think they make a great burger.
 
