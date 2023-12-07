Five Guys are the Willy Wonkas of Burgercraft

mixmastermo
Went to a Five Guys today for my cheat meal b4 the gym. Burger was satisfying, as always.
While I was eating it, I noticed the signs where they boasted about how great they are (come to think of it, I am not sure of other burger chains doing that).
The one that stood out to me is one that said Five Guys are "Willy Wonkas of Burgercraft" [sic]
As much as I enjoyed the burger, I am not impressed by this claim.
The reason is simple: there is only ONE Willy Wonka and he has ALL KINDS of delicious chocolate.
It took 5 guys to make a burger comparable to the greatness delivered by just one man.
I'm sorry but I just couldn't see myself being proud of that. That's like saying the 90s Chicago Bulls were just as good as Roger Federer at Tennis.
A team of 5's accomplishments match the accomplishments of one man working by himself. Yeah ok.. I guess if it helps them sleep at night.
