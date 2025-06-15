First Volk and now Usman.

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Good to see the legends of the game, despite being past their best and facing dangerous opponents, still remind people of their greatness. Both Usman and Volk are not who they used to be but they're still good enough to beat top contenders, like Aldo was able to.
Volk was emotional in victory and Usman is too. Gotta feel good to overcome criticism and obvious self-doubt in front of the entire world. Much respect.
