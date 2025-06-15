First Volk and now Usman.

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,648
Reaction score
6,808
Good to see the legends of the game, despite being past their best and facing dangerous opponents, still remind people of their greatness. Both Usman and Volk are not who they used to be but they're still good enough to beat top contenders, like Aldo was able to.
Volk was emotional in victory and Usman is too. Gotta feel good to overcome criticism and obvious self-doubt in front of the entire world. Much respect.
 
Knees dont really get shot . Especially to athleteson that level with all the access they have. Most of what you hear about rehabilitation is incorrect anyway. Usmans knees are better than average guy on here that's for sure.
 
Happy to see. I'm so much more interested in Usman now he doesn't have that fake persona. He speaks well, is respectful and has the knowledge and experience. He's also one of the Welterweight GOATS. Respect.
 
