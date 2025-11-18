First UFC star to go to powerslap?

pvz-slaps-nina.gif
 
Derrick Lewis said he'd do it, but if he lost the coin toss he'd just back out because he ain't letting some guy slap him in the face

Would love to see that!
 
fractal said:
It's like women in engineering. An average woman who's willing to flaunt her tits is hailed as a supermodel.
Click to expand...
Trust me, Ive seen it all the time on construction sites, the really attractive ones are usually Sparkies or Project Managers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,027
Messages
58,477,395
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top