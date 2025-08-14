  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News First UFC death...are they being lucky or they do things better than most boxing promotions?

El Fernas

El Fernas

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jul 16, 2014
Messages
27,429
Reaction score
16,973
So far for a long amount of time and huge number of fights and some very bad looking beatings, the UFC hasnt had the bad luck of a UFC related death from a competing fighter, are they doing things the right way, or are they just lucky it hasnt happened to them?

Of course, the biggest offender when it comes to deaths is boxing, but at the same time, its not like the top promotions are having deaths left and right, but there is something to it.

Point is, there are 2 boxers who competed in the same card (not against each other) that died after, Japan is a pretty developed country, they are not known for cutting corners.

www.nbcnews.com

Two Japanese boxers die from brain injuries in separate fights

Both 28-year-old boxers underwent operations for subdural haematoma, or bleeding inside the skull, after being injured in separate bouts on the same card.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
 
I think the chances go up the more fighters rely on dehydration, but the refs usually err on the side of caution.
 
In MMA if you get concussed you usually get finished by your opponent. In boxing you get 10 seconds (more like 30) to see if you can stand up so your opponent can give you another concussion.
 
El Fernas said:
So far for a long amount of time and huge number of fights and some very bad looking beatings, the UFC hasnt had the bad luck of a UFC related death from a competing fighter, are they doing things the right way, or are they just lucky it hasnt happened to them?

Of course, the biggest offender when it comes to deaths is boxing, but at the same time, its not like the top promotions are having deaths left and right, but there is something to it.

Point is, there are 2 boxers who competed in the same card (not against each other) that died after, Japan is a pretty developed country, they are not known for cutting corners.

www.nbcnews.com

Two Japanese boxers die from brain injuries in separate fights

Both 28-year-old boxers underwent operations for subdural haematoma, or bleeding inside the skull, after being injured in separate bouts on the same card.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
Click to expand...

Why does your thread title say "First UFC Death"? The story you linked was from boxing.
 
In boxing there are significantly more rounds then there's the standing 8 count and knock down 10 count which allows fighters to repeatedly get their shit rocked and keep fighting as long as they can continue to get up. Where as with MMA there is no standing 8 so as soon as a fighter is out on their feet the fight is stopped and when a fighter is KO'ed the fight is over so damage is minimized. Not to mention in boxing there's a lot of head hunting and they they are using bigger gloves which have more cushioning which allow fighters to take more damage which makes it even worse. Where as with MMA the gloves are smaller and have less padding meaning fighters can't absorb as many blows without going down and there's a lot more options when it comes to how to win so they aren't getting punched in the head nearly as much.
 
In boxing you get hit in the head more often for a longer period of time with more powerful punches than in MMA.

Also when you are rocked and hurt they let you continue unlike in MMA where they stop the fight right there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,814
Messages
57,685,104
Members
175,808
Latest member
nurlanshirinov

Share this page

Back
Top