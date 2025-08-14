In boxing there are significantly more rounds then there's the standing 8 count and knock down 10 count which allows fighters to repeatedly get their shit rocked and keep fighting as long as they can continue to get up. Where as with MMA there is no standing 8 so as soon as a fighter is out on their feet the fight is stopped and when a fighter is KO'ed the fight is over so damage is minimized. Not to mention in boxing there's a lot of head hunting and they they are using bigger gloves which have more cushioning which allow fighters to take more damage which makes it even worse. Where as with MMA the gloves are smaller and have less padding meaning fighters can't absorb as many blows without going down and there's a lot more options when it comes to how to win so they aren't getting punched in the head nearly as much.