So far for a long amount of time and huge number of fights and some very bad looking beatings, the UFC hasnt had the bad luck of a UFC related death from a competing fighter, are they doing things the right way, or are they just lucky it hasnt happened to them?
Of course, the biggest offender when it comes to deaths is boxing, but at the same time, its not like the top promotions are having deaths left and right, but there is something to it.
Point is, there are 2 boxers who competed in the same card (not against each other) that died after, Japan is a pretty developed country, they are not known for cutting corners.
Two Japanese boxers die from brain injuries in separate fights
Both 28-year-old boxers underwent operations for subdural haematoma, or bleeding inside the skull, after being injured in separate bouts on the same card.
www.nbcnews.com