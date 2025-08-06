First truly well rounded/complete fighter in the UFC.

DiazSlap
Candidates:
Don Frye:
Boxing
Wrestling
Judo
Submissions
Marco Ruas:
Superior Kickboxing/Vale Tudo
BJJ
Elite on the feet and on the ground
Frank Shamrock:
Proficient in all areas
Insane Cardio
Master technician
My choice is semi-biased as I was a huge fan but regardless is Ruas. He was much older than his listed age when he joined the UFC but he was already a legend in Brazil and just very fluid in his striking and ground game.
The King of the Streets made it look effortless.
