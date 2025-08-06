  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

First truly well rounded/complete fighter in the UFC.

Candidates:

Don Frye:

Boxing
Wrestling
Judo
Submissions

Marco Ruas:

Superior Kickboxing/Vale Tudo
BJJ
Elite on the feet and on the ground

Frank Shamrock:

Proficient in all areas
Insane Cardio
Master technician


My choice is semi-biased as I was a huge fan but regardless is Ruas. He was much older than his listed age when he joined the UFC but he was already a legend in Brazil and just very fluid in his striking and ground game.

The King of the Streets made it look effortless.
 
Anderson Silva was sleeping fools and dominating olympic wrestlers on the ground. Maybe not the earliest, but certainly one of the highest level "well rounded" fighters.
 
"Truly" doing a lot of heavy lifting there.

Ken Shamrock, Oleg Taktarov, even Steve Jennum were competent at striking/wrestling/submissions. Ruas might have been 'better' at one or all areas comparatively, but lots of guys were 'well rounded' relatively before UFC 7.
 
Bruce Lee not professional fighter but life long student and teacher with his deep analysis from various martial arts and I would also add Oleg Taktarov in your list
 
jsbx45 said:
Anderson Silva was sleeping fools and dominating olympic wrestlers on the ground. Maybe not the earliest, but certainly one of the highest level "well rounded" fighters.
And getting subbed by Japanese cans.

<{Heymansnicker}>
 
E-sNbs3WEA0Ui18.jpg
 
Guy Mezger was a good one. He was a state champion wrestler and professional kickboxer before he made his UFC debut in 1994. Developed a pretty good submission game as well.
 
Local Plata said:
"Truly" doing a lot of heavy lifting there.

Ken Shamrock, Oleg Taktarov, even Steve Jennum were competent at striking/wrestling/submissions. Ruas might have been 'better' at one or all areas comparatively, but lots of guys were 'well rounded' relatively before UFC 7.
It's hard to say when first "well rounded" fighters were, because those guys were complete but basic enough to get beat by a specialist, but it's true these were the first guys who had all 3 disciplines.

Then later came the BJJ+Striking and Wrestling+Striking evolution of mma, which was probably what everyone calls the golden age of mma during pride and the crossovers into UFC. Where the best were really good in 2 aspects, with one weakness. Maybe you could say around Fedor's time.

After that was what we have now where guys train everything and mma camps teach it all, probably started when GSP stopped getting submitted and brought a truly complete regiment.
 
I dont think we are going to see complete fighter. But that is good thing... superman without crypto-currency was boring af.
 
Do y'all remember when they were hyping Rory Mcdonald as the most complete fighter ever in history because he started with straight MMA training and not a speciality first?
 
