Crime First they kill his son, now they swat his house

The guy's son was stabbed in his heart killing him by a teen with a criminal record after he was confronted rummaging through other people's belongings at a school sports event. They're not satisfied the father lost his son, now people are SWATing his home

This has become racially charged as black people overwhelmingly support the murderer and the victim was a white boy


www.fox4news.com

Austin Metcalf's family targeted by 'swatting' call Thursday, Frisco police say

Frisco police were called to the home of 17-year-old stabbing victim Austin Metcalf's family on Thursday. It was later determined to be a 'swatting' call.
It's the content of their character
 
