The guy's son was stabbed in his heart killing him by a teen with a criminal record after he was confronted rummaging through other people's belongings at a school sports event. They're not satisfied the father lost his son, now people are SWATing his home
This has become racially charged as black people overwhelmingly support the murderer and the victim was a white boy
