DiddlyDoodly
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- May 9, 2023
- Messages
- 3,483
- Reaction score
- 6,288
I love Halestorm, but her voice is going to be shot out in ten years.
Possibly. She's 40 now.
I honestly thought she was in her mid 30's. She still looks damn good.
Well she's better than a current Sebastian. But Bach innSjin Rows prime had a great voice for glam rock.
I love Stone Sour too .. ai think Stone Sour is actually better than his other band that gets more notoriety (Slipknot).Hale has a great voice and she can rock. Saw Halestorm open for Stone Sour and she killed "Still of the Night" by Whitesnake.
Always enjoyed her covers.
I love Stone Sour too .. ai think Stone Sour is actually better than his other band that gets more notoriety (Slipknot).
Dude I saw them in 89 at Nausau Collesium they opened for a band I won't admit I went to see EVER!! Definitley seemed Glam rock to me maybe not on the Level of Motley Crue or Poison but I definitley think they were.Skid Row wasn't glam rock. Famous power ballad singles aside, they went pretty hard.
She sounds great, and is still a hottie. Halestorm had covered some Skid Row in the past and did a great job.
The rest of the vids from the show are HERE
The rest of Skid Row would be 70 years old then.I love Halestorm, but her voice is going to be shot out in ten years.
I guess we can disagree, but that's cool you got to see them. Now I'm gonna see who they were touring with out of sheer curiosity.Dude I saw them in 89 at Nausau Collesium they opened for a band I won't admit I went to see EVER!! Definitley seemed Glam rock to me maybe not on the Level of Motley Crue or Poison but I definitley think they were.
Motley Crue was harder than Skid Row and they are like poster boys for glam Rock with Poison
it was Bon Jovi . I was 15 but yes still shameful. One day I may live down.I guess we can disagree, but that's cool you got to see them. Now I'm gonna see who they were touring with out of sheer curiosity.