Social First show with Lzzy Hale taking over as lead singer for Skid Row

I love Halestorm, but her voice is going to be shot out in ten years.
 
Well she's better than a current Sebastian. But Bach innSjin Rows prime had a great voice for glam rock.
 
Hale has a great voice and she can rock. Saw Halestorm open for Stone Sour and she killed "Still of the Night" by Whitesnake.

Always enjoyed her covers.
 
Streeter said:
Well she's better than a current Sebastian. But Bach innSjin Rows prime had a great voice for glam rock.
Click to expand...

Skid Row wasn't glam rock. Famous power ballad singles aside, they went pretty hard.
 
Thrawn33 said:
Hale has a great voice and she can rock. Saw Halestorm open for Stone Sour and she killed "Still of the Night" by Whitesnake.

Always enjoyed her covers.
Click to expand...
I love Stone Sour too .. ai think Stone Sour is actually better than his other band that gets more notoriety (Slipknot).
 
Streeter said:
I love Stone Sour too .. ai think Stone Sour is actually better than his other band that gets more notoriety (Slipknot).
Click to expand...

Agree, but don't get me wrong nothing like some Slipknot to get the blood flowing.
 
Thrawn33 said:
Skid Row wasn't glam rock. Famous power ballad singles aside, they went pretty hard.
Click to expand...
Dude I saw them in 89 at Nausau Collesium they opened for a band I won't admit I went to see EVER!! Definitley seemed Glam rock to me maybe not on the Level of Motley Crue or Poison but I definitley think they were.

Motley Crue was harder than Skid Row and they are like poster boys for glam Rock with Poison
 
Last edited:
It always blows my mind when some name I don't recognize gets mentioned and everyone is familiar with her but me.
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
She sounds great, and is still a hottie. Halestorm had covered some Skid Row in the past and did a great job.







The rest of the vids from the show are HERE
Click to expand...

Good for her i like some Halestorm. Her and Sebastian Bach have done Skid Row tunes on stage together in the past. Well at least once because i seen't it.
 
Streeter said:
Dude I saw them in 89 at Nausau Collesium they opened for a band I won't admit I went to see EVER!! Definitley seemed Glam rock to me maybe not on the Level of Motley Crue or Poison but I definitley think they were.

Motley Crue was harder than Skid Row and they are like poster boys for glam Rock with Poison
Click to expand...
I guess we can disagree, but that's cool you got to see them. Now I'm gonna see who they were touring with out of sheer curiosity.

No reason to be ashamed of seeing anyone, hell I saw a then unknown Taylor Swift open up for Brad Paisley and some other "country" one hit wonder...but I also saw Slayer...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll
Movies MADAME WEB (Dragonlord's Review; Bombs with $25.8M in First 6 Days)
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
6K
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,783
Messages
55,586,004
Members
174,831
Latest member
Konster1

Share this page

Back
Top