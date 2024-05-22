Thrawn33 said: Skid Row wasn't glam rock. Famous power ballad singles aside, they went pretty hard. Click to expand...

Dude I saw them in 89 at Nausau Collesium they opened for a band I won't admit I went to see EVER!! Definitley seemed Glam rock to me maybe not on the Level of Motley Crue or Poison but I definitley think they were.Motley Crue was harder than Skid Row and they are like poster boys for glam Rock with Poison