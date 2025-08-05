  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy First rare earth mine to open in the US... the first one in 70 years

Some very good news

The US is has vast resources but we dont take advantage of it for some reason

First rare earth mine to open in over 70 years. Probably more to follow soon. This is something we've been dependent on China for for a very long time

 
Because extracting rare earth minerals from coal ash is a shitty way to get those minerals. The concentration rates are miniscule.

This is just another shitty coal mine.
 
