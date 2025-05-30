First Look At The New King Of The Hill Reboot

Pittie Petey
Dog Dad
@plutonium
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2014
- Messages
- 66,245
- Reaction score
- 115,883
Its just the opening credits animation but it kinda tells the story of whats happened in the alley over the past 15 years that we've been away
I dont have high hopes for this new reboot since Cotton and Kahn wont be in it and also the last few seasons of the original series really sucked anyways but I will still give it a shot for the nostalgia
I dont have high hopes for this new reboot since Cotton and Kahn wont be in it and also the last few seasons of the original series really sucked anyways but I will still give it a shot for the nostalgia
Last edited: