First Look At The New King Of The Hill Reboot

Pittie Petey

Pittie Petey

Dog Dad
@plutonium
Joined
Mar 4, 2014
Messages
66,245
Reaction score
115,883
Its just the opening credits animation but it kinda tells the story of whats happened in the alley over the past 15 years that we've been away

I dont have high hopes for this new reboot since Cotton and Kahn wont be in it and also the last few seasons of the original series really sucked anyways but I will still give it a shot for the nostalgia

 
Last edited:
Would've been epic if they gave Bobby tattoos like Keith Peterson.
 
The voice actor for Dale Gribble died but i believe voiced most or all of the first season .. it looks fun and nostalgic .. it cant be any worse than the crappy Fraiser reboot ughhhhhh
 
I’m not expecting anything spectacular but I’m sure I’ll still be disappointed. Will watch at least the first episode anyways.
 
.... I don't know how I feel about this...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,706
Messages
57,354,647
Members
175,669
Latest member
Cristian Pareja

Share this page

Back
Top