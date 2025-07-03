First Lines of Books Quiz!

Spoiler (1) Moby Dick - Herman Melville

(2) The Call of the Wild - Jack London

(3) Dracula - Bram Stoker

(4) Great Expectations - Charles John Huffam Dickens

(5) The Hobbit, or There and Back Again - James Ronald Reuel Tolkien



(6) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Roald Dahl

(7) 1984 - George Orwell

(8) Wuthering Heights - Emily Jane Brontë

(9) Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - J K Rowling

(10) The Hound of the Baskervilles - Arthur Ignatious Conan Doyle

Can you name the books these first lines are from, and their authors?(1) Call me Ishmael.(2) Buck did not read the newspapers, or he would have known that trouble was brewing, not alone for himself, but for every tide-water dog, strong of muscle and with warm, long hair, from Puget Sound to San Diego.(3) Left Munich at 8:35 P. M., on 1st May, arriving at Vienna early next morning; should have arrived at 6:46, but train was an hour late.(4) My father’s family name being Pirrip, and my Christian name Philip, my infant tongue could make of both names nothing longer or more explicit than Pip. So, I called myself Pip, and came to be called Pip.(5) In a hole in the ground there lived a...(6) These two very old people are the father and mother of Mr Bucket. Their names are Grandpa Joe and Grandma Josephine. And these two very old people are the father and mother of Mrs Bucket. Their names are Grandpa George and Grandma Georgina.(7) It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.(8) 1801—I have just returned from a visit to my landlord—the solitary neighbour that I shall be troubled with. This is certainly a beautiful country!(9) Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much.(10) Mr. [X], who was usually very late in the mornings, save upon those not infrequent occasions when he was up all night, was seated at the breakfast table. I stood upon the hearth-rug and picked up the stick which our visitor had left behind him the night before. It was a fine, thick piece of wood, bulbous-headed, of the sort which is known as a 'Penang lawyer.'The pass mark is 11/20. How did you do?