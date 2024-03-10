First fight was a fluke confirmed

usernamee
Suga haters / Fake Chito fans awfully quiet now
Through thousands of kicks thrown you can count on one hand or perhaps two hands the amount of times the foot goes completely numb like that. He hit the million dollar jackpot.
Any Suga hater / Fake Chito fans here that thinks if they fight a 3rd time Suga wont dunk all over him again?
