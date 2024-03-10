First fight was a fluke confirmed

Suga haters / Fake Chito fans awfully quiet now

Through thousands of kicks thrown you can count on one hand or perhaps two hands the amount of times the foot goes completely numb like that. He hit the million dollar jackpot.

Any Suga hater / Fake Chito fans here that thinks if they fight a 3rd time Suga wont dunk all over him again?
 
I WILL CUT YOU said:
What do you call a cuck of a cuck?
I fucking love when I see a fighter who is clearly world class but all the noobs on here think he sucks because they don't like his personality.

Colby another favourite of mine. Clearly world class but people don't like him so they can't look at his skills objectively.
 
usernamee said:
I fucking love when I see a fighter who is clearly world class but all the noobs on here think he sucks because they don't like his personality.

Colby another favourite of mine. Clearly world class but people don't like him so they can't look at his skills objectively.
When did I say Suga sucks? He's a talented fighter.

Are you trying to fuck his wife or something? Your posts are embarrassing.

Coby isn't world class, unless the competition is sitting out or never winning the big fight.

Makes sense you like Coby too, since Jon Jones cucked him by fucking his mom and making Coby listen.


Ian Garry fan too?




<{yearp}>
 
I WILL CUT YOU said:
When did I say Suga sucks? He's a talented fighter.

Are you trying to fuck his wife or something? Your posts are embarrassing.

Coby isn't world class, unless the competition is sitting out or never winning the big fight.

Makes sense you like Coby too, since Jon Jones cucked him by fucking his mom and making Coby listen.


Ian Garry fan too?




<{yearp}>
lol of course Colby is world class

had great fights with Usman should be enough to see he is up there

even old ass Colby ended his fight with the current WW champ on top

you were trying to dismiss my opinions with a silly comment so I responded with facts
 
usernamee said:
lol of course Colby is world class

had great fights with Usman should be enough to see he is up there

even old ass Colby ended his fight with the current WW on top

you were trying to dismiss my opinions with a silly comment so I responded with facts
Getting your jaw broken and losing makes you world class, right.

{<jordan}
 
As flukey as they come but a win is a win
It's funny to me that Sean still thinks he has zero losses LOL
 
I WILL CUT YOU said:
Getting your jaw broken and losing makes you world class, right.

{<jordan}
Give me some fighters you think are world class that has never been champion

and let me pick them apart just like you did with Colby,

Hell, give me who you think is the greatest fighter of all time and I can use your silly logic to pick him apart as well
 
usernamee said:
I fucking love when I see a fighter who is clearly world class but all the noobs on here think he sucks because they don't like his personality.

Colby another favourite of mine. Clearly world class but people don't like him so they can't look at his skills objectively.
Colby is somehow both world class and super overrated. Awful resume, shit activity, unwarranted title shots etc. He beat washed Lawler, washed Woodley, washed Maia, washed Masvidal and a DHK at the end of his career too. His best performances of his career are his losses to Usman. The fact that some people think he's superior to everyone in GSPs generation is laughably wild to me, the Usman era of 170lbs was a shit-heap.

As for Omalley, obviously coming up he was a super talented young prospect. As a champ he's ripe in the center of his prime and clearly elite. Do I think he's head and shoulders above Merab, Umar, Yan, Sandhagen etc? No not really, he's got a lot left to prove but nobody can question he's elite, I don't think. But beating Chito didn't prove that, Chito isn't elite, he's not even a legitimate top 10 BW.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Colby is somehow both world class and super overrated. Awful resume, shit activity, unwarranted title shots etc. He beat washed Lawler, washed Woodley, washed Maia, washed Masvidal and a DHK at the end of his career too. His best performances of his career are his losses to Usman. The fact that some people think he's superior to everyone in GSPs generation is laughably wild to me, the Usman era of 170lbs was a shit-heap.

As for Omalley, obviously coming up he was a super talented young prospect. As a champ he's ripe in the center of his prime and clearly elite. Do I think he's head and shoulders above Merab, Umar, Yan, Sandhagen etc? No not really, he's got a lot left to prove but nobody can question he's elite, I don't think. But beating Chito didn't prove that, Chito isn't elite, he's not even a legitimate top 10 BW.
I'll give you the same response as above,

Give me some fighters you think are world class that has never been champion

and let me pick them apart just like you did with Colby,

Hell, give me who you think is the greatest fighter of all time and I can use your silly logic to pick him apart as well
 
usernamee said:
Give me some fighters you think are world class that has never been champion

and let me pick them apart just like you did with Colby,

Hell, give me who you think is the greatest fighter of all time and I can use your silly logic to pick him apart as well
How about we pick apart the mommy issues that make you root for cucks?

Everyone knows Chuck With The Look In His Eyes is the GOAT, dummy.
 
I WILL CUT YOU said:
How about we pick apart the mommy issues that make you root for cucks?

Everyone knows Chuck With The Look In His Eyes is the GOAT, dummy.
Ah, resorting to trolling when you don't know how to respond. I'll just put you on ignore from here since you're just a troll.
 
usernamee said:
Ah, resorting to trolling when you don't know how to respond. I'll just put you on ignore from here since you're just a troll.
Trolling? Lol bro you've discovered a new element for the periodic table. Copium-128.

I don't need to respond with anything, you've offered nothing. Excuses and coping, kid.

Please ignore me. I accept your surrender.
 
Last edited:
Fluke? Nah.

But Sean made the adjustments necessary, and went next level when he fought Yan. That's where he hunkered down and fought through adversity.

In this fight he was ready to take one to give one.
 
usernamee said:
I'll give you the same response as above,

Give me some fighters you think are world class that has never been champion

and let me pick them apart just like you did with Colby,

Hell, give me who you think is the greatest fighter of all time and I can use your silly logic to pick him apart as well
Dude Colby has no wins over ranked fighters currently. Was gifted a title shot for no reason vs Leon and undoubtedly all his best wins were vs guys older than 35 at the end of their careers. This isn't silly, it's fucking obvious. There's plenty of examples of guys who never became champ but have better wins and are more proven than Colby ever is. You're not a fucking idiot, I know but you're acting like one, as if there can't be objectivity and debate.

Look at Sandhagens career. His losses to are there for sure and he has a clear hole in his game but those wins vs Bautista, Yadong, Lineker, Font, Chito are all quite reasonable and all those dudes were in their primes or at least rising with upset. Even his loss to Yan was a great performance. Burns did the same dogshit retirement tour to be elite and get his title shot.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Dude Colby has no wins over ranked fighters currently. Was gifted a title shot for no reason vs Leon and undoubtedly all his best wins were vs guys older than 35 at the end of their careers. This isn't silly, it's fucking obvious. There's plenty of examples of guys who never became champ but have better wins and are more proven than Colby ever is. You're not a fucking idiot, I know but you're acting like one, as if there can't be objectivity and debate.

Look at Sandhagens career. His losses to are there for sure and he has a clear hole in his game but those wins vs Bautista, Yadong, Lineker, Font, Chito are all quite reasonable and all those dudes were in their primes or at least rising with upset. Even his loss to Yan was a great performance. Burns did the same dogshit retirement tour to be elite and get his title shot.
It's hilarious though how some of Usman's wins that people count as good wins are the same wins Colby had except he beat them before Usman. The Maia fight, the RDA fight.

I guess we should really hone down what we both talk about when we say world class since that is subjective in itself.

Would it be ridiculous of me to say that Colby isn't appreciated for the skill level that he actually has?
 
