First fight was a fluke confirmed

usernamee said: I'll give you the same response as above,



Give me some fighters you think are world class that has never been champion



and let me pick them apart just like you did with Colby,



Hell, give me who you think is the greatest fighter of all time and I can use your silly logic to pick him apart as well Click to expand...

Dude Colby has no wins over ranked fighters currently. Was gifted a title shot for no reason vs Leon and undoubtedly all his best wins were vs guys older than 35 at the end of their careers. This isn't silly, it's fucking obvious. There's plenty of examples of guys who never became champ but have better wins and are more proven than Colby ever is. You're not a fucking idiot, I know but you're acting like one, as if there can't be objectivity and debate.Look at Sandhagens career. His losses to are there for sure and he has a clear hole in his game but those wins vs Bautista, Yadong, Lineker, Font, Chito are all quite reasonable and all those dudes were in their primes or at least rising with upset. Even his loss to Yan was a great performance. Burns did the same dogshit retirement tour to be elite and get his title shot.