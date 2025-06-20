doesn't give a you know what

I had heard about this, but just experienced it first hand. Amazon just dropped off a medium sized package at my door. But it's addressed to someone in a nearby building. At the moment, it would be inconvenient for me to venture forth to assist a neighbor, so I contacted Amazon.It took about 3 minutes to penetrate their attempt to anticipate my problem, but I eventually reached a human (I think) chat-person. She (I believe), but made no effort to try to find out what the package was or who it was meant for. So, naturally I asked if they would recall the delivery person. And then she hit me with it...Amazonabout the wrong delivery! They said no need to return it and I won't be charged!I don't know what to do. I don't feel like seeking out the customer, especially if they are going to automatically replace his item.I'm also slightly concerned about opening the package in case it's something that would make me fell uncomfortableAny thoughts?