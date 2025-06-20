News First Encounter with Amazon's DGAF Policy

I had heard about this, but just experienced it first hand. Amazon just dropped off a medium sized package at my door. But it's addressed to someone in a nearby building. At the moment, it would be inconvenient for me to venture forth to assist a neighbor, so I contacted Amazon.

It took about 3 minutes to penetrate their attempt to anticipate my problem, but I eventually reached a human (I think) chat-person. She (I believe) commended me for my honesty<WhatIsThis>, but made no effort to try to find out what the package was or who it was meant for. So, naturally I asked if they would recall the delivery person. And then she hit me with it...

Amazon doesn't give a you know what about the wrong delivery! They said no need to return it and I won't be charged!

I don't know what to do. I don't feel like seeking out the customer, especially if they are going to automatically replace his item.

I'm also slightly concerned about opening the package in case it's something that would make me fell uncomfortable<NotListening>.

Any thoughts?
 
Open it. Post pictures here. Then we can tell you what to do with it.
 
This - you dont know what's in the package, maybe something really important for someone really in need. You can't know unless you open it. Leave it closed, and hoof it over to the correct address like a real man.
 
Go deliver it, might belong to a hot chick, just make some adjustments to the package first

tenor.gif
 
I intercepted an Amazon drop-off on my porch addressed to someone else. The driver took the package and drove away. Three days later I found the same package on my porch. They really don't gaf.
 
Just walk it over there. Is it that much trouble? If it happened repeatedly, I understand but who the hell needs to call just to do the right thing for a neighbor? Are you one of these people who are scared to go outside or something?
 
Just be a good neighbor and bring it over.
Also, I can't think of a time when talking to Amazon customer service is preferable to walking to a neighbor's place
 
Okay. My USPS packages have arrived. I’m willing to step out now to visit my neighbor.
I’ll let you know if anything interesting develops.
 
This. You can’t spend a few minutes bringing it to the right person but you have time to call up amazon and bitch about it ???
Sounds like you care even less about your neighbors than Amazon does.
 
